CryptoStar Corp. Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) ("CryptoStar", or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") to comment on recent trading activity of its stock.

At the request of IIROC, CryptoStar wishes to confirm that CryptoStar's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About CryptoStar Corp.:

CryptoStar has cryptocurrency mining operations with data centres located in the U.S.A. and Canada. CryptoStar is currently dedicated to becoming one of the lowest cost Bitcoin producers in North America.

