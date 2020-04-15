Crystal Light and CVS Lead the Most Successful Brands in Activating Buzz Among US Consumer Influencers

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Light, the beverage mix, and CVS, retail pharmacy drugstore, grabbed the top spots of the brands most successful with everyday influencers – CVS for online (via social media) and Crystal Light for offline (via face-to-face conversations). The brands bested more than 600 brands to take the first positions of Engagement Labs' TotalSocial® system in this year's TotalSocial Brand Awards series.

Brands Most Successful with OFFLINE Influencers 2019 Rank Brands Rank Change vs 2018 1 Crystal Light +36 2 Uber n/a 3 Clinique -1 4 Mary Kay +50 5 American Airlines +28 6 Citi +23 7 United +62 8 Subaru +125 9 Spirit Airlines +136 10 Lush n/a Source: Engagement Labs TotalSocial®. Based on brands most successful

with everyday influencers with the highest offline influence scores in 2019.

Brands Most Successful with ONLINE Influencers 2019 Rank Brands Rank Change vs 2018 1 CVS +1 2 Kirkland +257 3 Diet Dr Pepper - 4 Alaska Airlines +9 5 Chili's +24 6 Whole Foods -2 7 Publix -2 8 Panera Bread +15 9 Steak 'n Shake +10 10 Simply Orange +62 Source: Engagement Labs TotalSocial®. Based on brands most successful

with everyday influencers with the highest online influence scores in 2019.

The awards analyzed more than 600 U.S. consumer brands, Engagement Labs selected winners based on the extent to which this influential audience represented a large proportion of those people who talk about and recommend the brands offline and online.

"There are 'everyday influencers,' in people's own social networks who get sought out for advice and recommendations," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs and author of the seminal book, The Influentials: One American in Ten Americans tells the Other 9 How to Vote, Where to Eat, and What to Buy. "It is important for brands to focus marketing on the "influencer next-door" who is often called upon to tell their close network about great products without being paid and maintain authenticity," said Keller. "Marketers have a much more sustainable opportunity to engage everyday influencers whose value comes from personal relationships with their closest friends and families. They should not, however, be confused with paid influencers on places like Instagram and YouTube."

Everyday influencers are the one in 10 consumers with large social networks who frequently make product and service recommendations – they are your neighbors who are first to try new electronics or beauty products, and eager to tell you what worked and what didn't.

"This year's most influential brands is a mix of sectors from retail, airlines, quick service restaurants and not surprisingly the beauty industry earned positive recommendations from consumers," noted Keller. "We see dramatic leaps in ranking from Costco's Kirkland brand from social media, and Subaru from offline face to face conversations."

Data and extensive analytics undertaking reveal the impact of everyday influencers in driving business outcomes in WARC's Admap article.

To learn more about Engagement Labs and how to increase your brand's consumer conversations in real life and online, reach out at: totalsocial@engagementlabs.com.

To learn more about the TotalSocial Brand Awards, click here.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. The Company's TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of clients.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com / www.totalsocial.com.

About TotalSocial®

TotalSocial® is a premier data and analytics platform that provides brands with unique insights, improved marketing ROI and strategies to grow revenue. Fueled by actionable online and offline data, TotalSocial is the only platform that encompasses and listens to the entire social ecosystem. TotalSocial offers unique, proprietary data about brands, its industry and competitors. With cutting-edge diagnostics, patent-pending predictive analytics and machine learning, TotalSocial identifies business opportunities and provides recommendations and a roadmap to grow revenue and achieve business and marketing goals.

About TotalSocial Brand Awards – Most Successful Brands in Activating Influential Consumers

The awards are based on the Company's proprietary TotalSocial® data and analytics platform, which continuously measures the online and offline social metrics that are proven drivers of business performance. These metrics, including both online and offline conversations against the following major conversation dimensions: net sentiment (the difference in the percent positive conversations minus negative), brand sharing (the extent to which people are sharing or talking about a brand's marketing or advertising), volume (a measure of how many conversations mention a brand) and influence (the extent to which an influential audience is talking about a brand). The Most Successful Brands in Activating Influential Consumers is given to brands with the highest online and offline influence scores in 2019.

Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Engagement Labs does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For media inquiries please contact:

Vanessa Lontoc, VP of Marketing

Engagement Labs

732-846-6800

vanessa.lontoc@engagementlabs.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crystal-light-and-cvs-lead-the-most-successful-brands-in-activating-buzz-among-us-consumer-influencers-301041195.html

SOURCE Engagement Labs