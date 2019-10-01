Crystalbrook Collection officially welcomes Byron at Byron to the family

SYDNEY, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron at Byron has today officially joined Crystalbrook Collection's expanding portfolio of five-star east-coast hotels, cementing the group's position as one of Australia's leading sustainable and innovative independent hospitality companies.

The much-loved resort will now trade as Byron at Byron, a Crystalbrook Collection Resort. The resort's new owners will meet with 200 local businesses early next month as a sign of their intent to continue using local suppliers and sourcing 80% of products within three hours of Byron Bay.

Over the coming months Crystalbrook Collection will focus on the resort's sustainability efforts. This includes removing all plastic water bottles, which are to be replaced with biodegradable cardboard containers and introducing pump pack bathroom amenity bottles, wooden keys and in-room i-Pads to replace printed materials.

Crystalbrook Collection has exciting plans to enhance the resort in 2020 while retaining the magical spirit and atmosphere that loyal guests have come to respect and admire. The group will continue to celebrate Byron's unique personality and warm hospitality with a gradual series of soft refurbishment works to the suites and common areas with minimal impact on guests.

The beachfront resort, regularly named in Australia's top 10 best luxury resorts, is nestled in 45-acres of subtropical rainforest, just a short drive from the iconic town of Byron Bay in New South Wales. Featuring 92 stylish suites, an infinity pool, day spa, tennis court and restaurant, Byron at Byron provides guests with all the creature comforts they desire in an idyllic Australian destination.

Crystalbrook Collection owner, Ghassan Aboud said: "The acquisition of this beautiful resort felt like a natural marriage. Its ethos sits hand in hand with the core values of Crystalbrook Collection. We are at first and foremost an Australian brand, aimed at providing a sense of home to both tourists and locals alike."

Committed to responsible luxury, Crystalbrook's six personality-led hotels draw inspiration from interiors, art, design, music, food and technology to create distinct and tailored experiences for its guests.

Geoff York, Crystalbrook Collection Interim CEO and Group Director, Hotels added: "This is a big moment for the Group as we continue to expand across Australia. Sustainable living is at the forefront of our mind in everything we do and deliver and with the Byron at Byron's environmental stance and connection to the local community – it's a natural fit. Byron Bay has always been a destination close to many Australian's hearts, therefore we're honoured that we can have a presence there and lead this property into its second life."

To date, Crystalbrook Collection has committed to investments in excess of $1bn in Australia with 1,100 rooms operating or under development. The Group's tourism and hospitality enterprises will now operate in Cairns, Sydney, Byron Bay, Newcastle and Port Douglas with plans to continue to expand even further.

