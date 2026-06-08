Crystalline in Radiance: GalaxyArt Illuminates the Art of Translucence



EQS Newswire / 08/06/2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 June 2026 - Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) proudly unveils "Dazzling Galaxy – Crystalline Art Exhibition" at GalaxyArt, the multipurpose arts and cultural hub at the group's flagship luxury resort, Galaxy Macau. Centred on innovative translucent materials, the exhibition blends the richness of Eastern cultural heritage by conceptualising themes from nature, presenting a distinctive contemporary artistic style.





The exhibition brings together over 60 pieces of signature works alongside new creations, accentuating cross-disciplinary philosophy of "Technology + Art + Eastern Culture" to achieve glittering and transparent art works. Through the use of innovative, crystalline materials and immersive, accessible artistic language, Wu Daijie Art Studio redefines artistic expression to deliver avant-garde works that resonate deeply with audiences.



GalaxyArt, the artistic and cultural hub of Galaxy Macau, proudly presents the "Dazzling Galaxy – Crystalline Art Exhibition" exhibition, featuring over 60 art works. The exhibition is now open until September 13.

The Opening Ceremony was officiated by guests of honour, including Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Ms. Chan Lei Lei, Director of Macao Conservatory, Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macau S.A.R. Government; Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; and lead artist Wu Daijie.



The Opening Ceremony was held this morning, officiated by guests of honour, including Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (2nd from right); Ms. Chan Lei Lei, Director of Macao Conservatory, Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macau S.A.R. Government (2nd from left); Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group (1st from right); artist Wu Daijie (1st from left).

At the opening ceremony, Mr Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group, said: "Galaxy Entertainment Group continues to align with the Macao SAR Government's "Tourism + Culture" initiative, working closely alongside the government and industry partners to create distinctive cultural and artistic experiences. Through dedicated efforts, we present a diverse range of unique events that offer fresh and exciting experiences for visitors from around the world. This exhibition bridges artistic expression with technological innovation, inspired by interpretations and imagination rooted in traditional Eastern culture. We believe that this brand-new exhibition will bring renewed vibrancy and creative energy to Macao's arts and cultural scene this summer."



Following the opening ceremony, the officiating guests visit the exhibition under docent introduction of lead artist Wu Daijie.

Lead artist Wu Daijie added: "Macau serves as the gateway for Chinese and Western interaction and a vital hub for cultural exchange within the Greater Bay Area. Galaxy Macau and GalaxyArt - world-class integrated resort and arts platform - continuously offer forward-thinking experiences. I am deeply honoured to present my exhibition here, which is not only a sharing of my personal artistic endeavours at this stage, but also a way to contribute to the popularisation of art."



Structured around four thematic expressions, the exhibition unfolds a poetic journey through light, form and emotion. "Luminosity · The Spirit of Nature" captures the ethereal beauty of living beings, distilling their essence into luminous, crystallised forms that reflect the pure vibrancy of living creatures. "Luminosity · The Glow of Modernity" presents whimsical perfection and unlimited possibilities seen in fairy tales through light and shadows, creating striking, avant-garde visual narratives.



In "Luminosity – Beyond Void & Form," the serene elegance of Zen philosophy is reinterpreted through a delicate interplay of classical and modern aesthetics, while "Luminosity – Flowing like Water" evokes fluidity and abundance, expressing grace, balance and openness.



A Vivid Transformation into Luminous Clarity



'Ethereal Flow', which includes a striking aerial installation and inspired by Laozi's philosophy—evoking water's quiet virtue of nurturing all without contention through a dazzling, immersive visual experience.

"Ethereal Flow" -- a contemporary, fashion-forward series that includes a large-scale aerial installation – is the highlight in the "Luminosity · Flowing like Water" section series. Inspired by a classic passage from Laozi's Tao Te Ching— "The highest goodness is like water; water benefits all things without contention, embodying the virtue of humility"—the work reflects the idea that true virtue, like water, nurtures and sustains all without striving. With its dynamic sense of scale and dazzling visual impact, the installation invites audiences to reflect on reality and the nature of humanity.



Ethereal Stone: A Modern Table – 4.2-metre-long and only eight pieces in the world – draws inspiration from the classic anecdote of Mi Fu reverently addressing a scholar's rock, reflecting the deep-rooted Chinese tradition of stone appreciation and its unique cultural heritage.

"Ethereal Stone" and "Timeless Dialogue: Taihu Stone" is a collection of four pieces at the "Luminosity – Beyond Void & Form" section. The works draw inspiration from the classic anecdote of Mi Fu reverently addressing a scholar's rock, reflecting the deep-rooted Chinese tradition of stone appreciation and its unique cultural heritage. Centred on the intricate beauty of Taihu stones, the works reinterpret their delicate, sculptural forms through a contemporary lens. By bringing traditional culture into dialogue with modern artistic expression, the series creates a poetic exchange across time. It also serves as a gentle reflection for today's fast-paced society—encouraging a return to inner contemplation, and a rediscovery of cultural identity and humanistic spirit through the philosophies of Chinese tradition.



"Dazzling Galaxy – Crystalline Art Exhibition" - open now until September 13 at GalaxyArt - invites visitors to immerse themselves in a radiant convergence of innovation, culture and artistry, further enriching Galaxy Macau's dynamic cultural landscape and reaffirming the award-winning luxury resort's commitment to world-class creative experiences.



For more information about Galaxy Macau and GalaxyArt, please visit



Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort Galaxy Macau, world-class luxury integrated resort, delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-metre high and 150-metre pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit





News Source: Galaxy Macau

The exhibition brings together over 60 pieces of signature works alongside new creations, accentuating cross-disciplinary philosophy of "Technology + Art + Eastern Culture" to achieve glittering and transparent art works. Through the use of innovative, crystalline materials and immersive, accessible artistic language, Wu Daijie Art Studio redefines artistic expression to deliver avant-garde works that resonate deeply with audiences.The Opening Ceremony was officiated by guests of honour, including Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Ms. Chan Lei Lei, Director of Macao Conservatory, Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macau S.A.R. Government; Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; and lead artist Wu Daijie.At the opening ceremony, Mr Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group, said: "Galaxy Entertainment Group continues to align with the Macao SAR Government's "Tourism + Culture" initiative, working closely alongside the government and industry partners to create distinctive cultural and artistic experiences. Through dedicated efforts, we present a diverse range of unique events that offer fresh and exciting experiences for visitors from around the world. This exhibition bridges artistic expression with technological innovation, inspired by interpretations and imagination rooted in traditional Eastern culture. We believe that this brand-new exhibition will bring renewed vibrancy and creative energy to Macao's arts and cultural scene this summer."Lead artist Wu Daijie added: "Macau serves as the gateway for Chinese and Western interaction and a vital hub for cultural exchange within the Greater Bay Area. Galaxy Macau and GalaxyArt - world-class integrated resort and arts platform - continuously offer forward-thinking experiences. I am deeply honoured to present my exhibition here, which is not only a sharing of my personal artistic endeavours at this stage, but also a way to contribute to the popularisation of art."Structured around four thematic expressions, the exhibition unfolds a poetic journey through light, form and emotion. "Luminosity · The Spirit of Nature" captures the ethereal beauty of living beings, distilling their essence into luminous, crystallised forms that reflect the pure vibrancy of living creatures. "Luminosity · The Glow of Modernity" presents whimsical perfection and unlimited possibilities seen in fairy tales through light and shadows, creating striking, avant-garde visual narratives.In "Luminosity – Beyond Void & Form," the serene elegance of Zen philosophy is reinterpreted through a delicate interplay of classical and modern aesthetics, while "Luminosity – Flowing like Water" evokes fluidity and abundance, expressing grace, balance and openness."Ethereal Flow" -- a contemporary, fashion-forward series that includes a large-scale aerial installation – is the highlight in the "Luminosity · Flowing like Water" section series. Inspired by a classic passage from Laozi's Tao Te Ching— "The highest goodness is like water; water benefits all things without contention, embodying the virtue of humility"—the work reflects the idea that true virtue, like water, nurtures and sustains all without striving. With its dynamic sense of scale and dazzling visual impact, the installation invites audiences to reflect on reality and the nature of humanity."Ethereal Stone" and "Timeless Dialogue: Taihu Stone" is a collection of four pieces at the "Luminosity – Beyond Void & Form" section. The works draw inspiration from the classic anecdote of Mi Fu reverently addressing a scholar's rock, reflecting the deep-rooted Chinese tradition of stone appreciation and its unique cultural heritage. Centred on the intricate beauty of Taihu stones, the works reinterpret their delicate, sculptural forms through a contemporary lens. By bringing traditional culture into dialogue with modern artistic expression, the series creates a poetic exchange across time. It also serves as a gentle reflection for today's fast-paced society—encouraging a return to inner contemplation, and a rediscovery of cultural identity and humanistic spirit through the philosophies of Chinese tradition."Dazzling Galaxy – Crystalline Art Exhibition" - open now until September 13 at GalaxyArt - invites visitors to immerse themselves in a radiant convergence of innovation, culture and artistry, further enriching Galaxy Macau's dynamic cultural landscape and reaffirming the award-winning luxury resort's commitment to world-class creative experiences.For more information about Galaxy Macau and GalaxyArt, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacauThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Galaxy Macau, world-class luxury integrated resort, delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-metre high and 150-metre pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com News Source: Galaxy Macau 08/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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