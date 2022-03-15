CS Genetics Appoints Jay Harger, PhD, as Senior Vice President of Operations

SAN DIEGO and CAMBRIDGE, England, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Genetics , a privately held genomics-technology company, today announced the appointment of Jay Harger, PhD, as Senior Vice President of Operations. Jay will lead a variety of critical company operations including facilities, manufacturing and supply chain, and portfolio management as the company launches its single cell genomics technology, which employs a simple, single-day cells-to-sequencer workflow and leverages instrument-free, solution-phase chemical biology that plugs directly into existing laboratory infrastructure.

Jay joins CS Genetics from Illumina where he held a variety of senior leadership roles across operations, product and portfolio management, product support, and clinical infrastructure, most recently serving as Senior Director of Product Management where he oversaw Illumina's core Library Prep strategy. His earlier roles at Illumina include Senior Director of Portfolio Management, where he led program management and R&D support for Illumina's entire $3.5B on-market product portfolio, as well as Senior Director of Clinical Genomics Product Lifecycle Management, Director of Clinical Transformation, and Associate Director of Supply Chain Programs. Jay completed his postdoctoral research in Chemical Biology at The Scripps Research Institute, and his PhD in Molecular Genetics at Rutgers.

"We're thrilled to partner with Jay to deliver our new single cell genomics platform to the global research community" said Luke Edelman, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at CS Genetics. "Jay has an incredibly impressive track record of delivering scalable systems and strategies in genomics, from product and portfolio strategy, to manufacturing and supply chain. His expertise spans diverse product domains in both research and clinical-diagnostic markets, and he brings a highly inclusive leadership style to building and inspiring high-performing teams. Jay is an incredible addition to our team as we execute our ambitious product roadmap across this year and beyond."

CS Genetics has developed a disruptive platform for single cell genomics which leverages instrument-free, solution-phase chemical biology instead of solid-phase hardware or complex, multi-step/multi-tube indexing schemes. CS Genetics' platform offers a simple, single-day cells-to-sequencer workflow that requires only standard laboratory plasticware, the ability to rapidly deploy on existing high-throughput lab-automation infrastructure, a unique fixation-free workflow pause-point at cell collection to enable asynchronous sample collection/storage, and a cost profile that is structurally inaccessible to leading on-market single-cell platforms.

"As costs for sequencing come down, the opportunities for high-value upstream workflow technologies such as single cell genomics become larger. Single cell is a holy grail of high-resolution biological measurement, but the complexity and cost of current technologies severely constrain their adoption and impact across fundamental research, biopharma, and beyond. The elegance and simplicity of the CS Genetics platform make it impressively positioned to address major technical and practical challenges in single cell, which is why I am so excited to join Luke and the CS Genetics team to operationalize and scale this technology very widely in the years ahead." said Jay Harger, Senior Vice President of Operations at CS Genetics.

About CS Genetics

CS Genetics is a privately held genomics-technology company based in San Diego, California and Cambridge, UK. The company's product portfolio leverages instrument-free, solution-phase chemical biology that is categorically different to other single cell technologies, providing a clear commercial path globally without the extensive, multi-prong litigation risks borne by other platforms within the single cell market. The company holds a large global intellectual property estate covering its single cell platform and related reagent, workflow, manufacturing and application technologies. For more information, please contact info@csgenetics.com .

