CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall CSE's training programs passed the threshold of 17 years of continuous and active presence in the field of specialized certified courses through the globally awarded Sustainability Academy.

CSE's 17 years of accomplishments on training and qualifying Sustainability-ESG Leaders

For the past 17 years we have gained the trust of more than a 100 of the largest listed companies in Europe, North America, MENA and Asia along with family businesses, multinationals, institutions and organizations, with a total turnover exceeding 250 billion Euros and employing more than 150 thousand employees.

More than 8.000 professionals from over 90 countries - including Directors and Senior Executives working in CSR, ΕSG, Sustainability, Public Relations, Marketing, Corporate Communications, Human Resources, Environmental Services - trusted CSE in acquiring cutting-edge knowledge, getting a globally recognized certification and maximizing their company's impact.

Additionally, professionals from leading government and private organizations have gained advanced knowledge and career progression through CSE's unique Certified Sustainability Programs – World Business for Sustainable Development, Oracle, GM, Mercedes, Shell, Sara Lee Corporation, Baker Hughes, Whole Foods, North Face, Vanity Fair, US Forest Service, NASA, United Nations to mention a few.

CSE's flagship course is the Certified Sustainability ESG Practitioner Program, Advanced Edition; it incorporates three sessions, facilitated by global Lead Trainers, combining online learning with an interactive, live instruction and breakout sessions.

It is the leading program in the field of ESG and Corporate Responsibility, allowing professionals to experience an intensive 360° business program, that will empower them to lead their organizations safely to a sustainable growth.

Nikos Avlonas, President of CSE commented "The milestone of 17 years makes us one of the oldest players in this field, while the satisfied 8.000 Sustainability Practitioners has placed us among the most important influencers in ESG -Net Zero integration globally. We are totally committed to actively assisting global transformation for a net zero planet, by qualifying Sustainability - ESG practitioners and providing advanced advisory services and tools to FT 500 and Government organizations."

CSE is one of the leading ESG Consulting and Educational organizations specializing in maximizing social, economic and environmental impact. CSE helps FORTUNE 500 and other organizations around the globe improve their ESG Ratings and create purpose-driven Strategies and ESG Reports.

CSE is among the leading Certification organizations, having qualified over 8,000 Sustainability and ESG professionals with its global Certified Sustainability –ESG Practitioner Program.

