CSG Announces Chair Transition

CSG(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced as part of the Board of Directors' long-term succession planning process that Don Reed, the current Board Chair, will step down from the role at the end of his term on May 17, 2022. Ron Cooper, a current board member and industry veteran, has been selected by the Board to succeed Mr. Reed as Chair effective following the May 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Mr. Cooper has served as a CSG Board Member since 2006. A 25-year cable and telecommunications industry veteran, he served as president and CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas, president and COO of Adelphia Communications and held a series of executive positions at AT&T Broadband, RELERA Data Centers & Solutions, MediaOne and its predecessor Continental Cablevision, Inc. Additionally, Mr. Cooper has served on various boards of directors and committees with the National Cable Television Association, California Cable & Telecommunications Association, Cable Television Association for Marketing, New England Cable Television Association, and Outdoor Advertising Association of America.

'CSG is entering an era of accelerated growth and value creation built on the strong foundation established under Don's board leadership,' said Mr. Cooper. 'His forward-thinking vision, which included creating a more diverse board, propelled CSG to the forefront of our industry, and I'm honored to follow in his footsteps. As we continue to elevate every part of our company, we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity, impact, and excellence.'

Since joining the CSG Board of Directors in 2005, Mr. Reed has overseen the company's successful revenue growth from approximately $340 million to over $1 billion in 2021. Under his leadership, CSG's stock has more than quadrupled in value and in the process the company grew its employee base from 1,500 to over 5,200 people worldwide.

'With heartfelt appreciation, I bid farewell to CSG confidently knowing that this incredible company is in great hands,' said Mr. Reed. 'I could not be prouder of our exceptional leaders and world-class teams, who continually raise the bar to meet the needs of our customers. With this smooth leadership transition in place, I know CSG will be in an even stronger position to achieve our purpose-driven mission to help create a more future-ready world."

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,200+ employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

