|
29.09.2022 15:00:06
CSG Systems International to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 2
|
CSG
CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) invites you to participate in a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's third quarter 2022 earnings results. The conference call will feature CSG president and chief executive officer Brian Shepherd and CSG chief financial officer Hai Tran.
To reach the conference, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.
Click here to join a webcast of CSGs earnings call in live or archived format.
About CSG
CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSGs technologies and people have helped some of the worlds most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of todays digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.
To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Copyright © 2022 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (CSG). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.
Contacts:
John Rea
Investor Relations
+1 (210) 687-4409
Contact Details
Tammy Hovey
+1 917-520-2751
Company Website
