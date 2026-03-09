CSL Aktie

CSL für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A115DF / ISIN: US12637N2045

09.03.2026 17:09:44

CSL Breaks Ground On $1.5 Bln Expansion At Illinois Manufacturing Facility

(RTTNews) - CSL Limited (CMXHF.PK, CSL.AX, CSLLY) Monday announced it has begun construction on a $1.5 billion expansion of its manufacturing facility in Kankakee, Illinois, aimed at increasing production of plasma-derived therapies for rare and serious diseases.

The expansion, part of the company's global manufacturing growth strategy, is expected to create at least 300 new pharmaceutical jobs along with around 800 construction and related roles in the local community.

CSL said the upgraded facility will enhance its ability to produce plasma-derived therapies and albumin, medicines used to treat conditions such as hemophilia, primary immunodeficiency, and hereditary angioedema, as well as trauma and other critical medical situations.

The project is expected to become operational by 2031.

The investment builds on more than $3 billion CSL has invested in U.S. operations since 2018, bringing its total U.S. workforce to nearly 19,000 employees, or about 60% of the company's global workforce.

