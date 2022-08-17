CSL FY Net Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Australian biotech company CSL Ltd. (CSL.AX, CMXHF.PK) reported net profit after tax of US$2.255 billion for the full year ended 30 June 2022, down 6% on a constant currency basis. On a per share basis, earnings declined to US$4.81 from US$5.22 in the previous year.

Net profit after tax for the year attributable to members of the parent entity down 5% to US$2.255 billion. Underlying net profit after tax for the year at constant currency down 6% to US$2.236 billion.

But total revenue for the year grew to US$10.56 billion from US$10.31 billion in the prior year.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, CSL expects net profit after tax to be about US$2.4 billion to US$2.5 billion at constant currency, returning to strong sustainable growth. It excludes CSL Vifor earnings and costs associated with the acquisition.

By 2030, the company targets a reduction of 40% of absolute Scope 1 & 2 emissions against a baseline of the average annual emissions across FY19-21. The company Intends to ensure suppliers who contribute 67% of Scope 3 emissions have set Scope 1 & 2 reduction targets, aligned with the Science-based targets initiative.

The company will pay a final dividend of US$1.18 per ordinary share, 10% franked, bringing dividends per share for 2022 to US$2.22 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com