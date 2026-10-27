CSL Aktie
WKN DE: A115DF / ISIN: US12637N2045
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27.10.2026 07:03:15
CSL FY26 Net Profit After Tax Down 3%; Reaffirms FY27 Outlook
(RTTNews) - CSL Ltd. (CMXHF.PK, CSL.AX, CSLLY) Tuesday said that its underlying net profit after tax or NPAT, was $2.8 billion in fiscal 2026, down 3 percent from a year ago. On a reported basis, net loss after tax came in at $2.6 billion during the year.
The Australian biotechnology company's underlying net profit after tax before amortisation was $3.1 billion in the given year, down 2 percent. CSL said that group revenue fell 1.0 percent to $15.8 billion in fiscal 2026.
Looking ahead, in fiscal 2027, the company said that group revenue is expected to be broadly in line with fiscal 2026, while underlying NPAT is forecast to increase by approximately 5 percent on a constant-currency basis.
On the ASX, CSL.AX ended Monday's trading at A$196.78, up $1.64 or 0.84 percent.
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