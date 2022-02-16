CSL HY Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Australian biotech company CSL Ltd. (CSL.AX, CMXHF.PK) reported net profit after tax of US$1.76 billion for the six-month ended 31 December 2021, down 3%, or 5% on a constant currency basis. On a per basis, net income was US$3.84 compared to US$3.97 in the prior year.

Underlying net profit after tax for the period at constant currency declined 5% to US$1.722 billion.

But total revenue for the period grew to US$6.04 billion from US$5.74 billion in the prior year.

According to the company, Seqirus continues to perform strongly as increased demand for influenza vaccines together with differentiated product portfolio will see it deliver another profitable year. Consistent with the seasonal nature of the business the company anticipates, however, a loss in the second half of the year.

The company anticipates net profit after tax for fiscal year 2022 to be in the range of about US$2.15 billion to US$2.25 billion at constant currency. This includes about US$90 million to US$110 million in transaction costs related to the agreement to acquire Vifor Pharma.