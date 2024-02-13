CSL HY Profit Rises; Reaffirms FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Australian biotech company CSL Ltd. (CSL.AX, CMXHF.PK) reported a net profit after tax of US$1.90 billion for the half year ended 31 December 2023, up 20% on a constant currency basis. On a per share basis, net income was US$3.92 up from US$3.36 last year.

Underlying profit was US$2.02 billion, up 13% on a constant currency basis.

Revenue were US$8.05 billion, up 11% on a constant currency basis.

CSL has reaffirmed its fiscal year 2024 guidance. The company's underlying profit, net profit after tax is expected to be in the range of approximately US$2.9 billion to US$3.0 billion at constant currency, representing growth over fiscal year 2023 of about 13%-17%.

CSL said it is in a strong position to deliver annualized double-digit earnings growth over the medium term.

Interim ordinary dividend of US$1.19 per share is expected to be paid on 3 April 2024 for half year 2024, based on shares on issue at reporting date.

