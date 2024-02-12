|
12.02.2024 01:45:11
CSL Reports Negative Outcome In Phase 3 Trial Of CSL112 In Heart Attack Treatment
(RTTNews) - CSL (CSL.AX, CSLLY) announced a negative result from the Phase 3 AEGIS-II trial, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of CSL112 (apolipoprotein A-I [human]) in the reduction of recurrent cardiovascular events in the 90-day high-risk period that follows a heart attack. The study did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint of major adverse cardiovascular events reduction at 90 days.
As a result, there are no plans for a near-term regulatory filing. There were no major safety or tolerability concerns with CSL112, the company said in a statement.
The Phase 3 AEGIS-II study enrolled over 18,200 patients from over 850 sites in 49 countries. Participants were randomized to receive 4 weekly doses of CSL112 or placebo initiated within 5 days of first medical contact.
CSL112, Apolipoprotein A-I (Human), is an investigational cholesterol efflux enhancer, developed using a novel formulation of human plasma-derived apoA-I, the primary functional component of high-density lipoproteins or HDL.
