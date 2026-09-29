CSL Seqirus Expands U.S. Influenza Vaccine Availability Ahead Of Flu Season

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, CSL Seqirus, a business of CSL (CSL.AX), said it has expanded the availability of influenza vaccines in the U.S. following the successful completion of its 2026/27 manufacturing campaign.

The company said most customer orders have already been shipped, with remaining deliveries expected to be completed ahead of schedule. Additional vaccine doses are available to support customers and public health vaccination efforts throughout the influenza season.

The update comes amid reported supply challenges in parts of the U.S. and global influenza vaccine market following three WHO-recommended strain changes for the upcoming season.

CSL Seqirus said it successfully implemented the strain changes despite the additional manufacturing complexity and completed its annual manufacturing campaign ahead of schedule.

The company said it continues to have vaccine available to help address additional public health needs during the influenza season.

Currently, CSL.AX is trading at AUD 182.30, up 0.21%