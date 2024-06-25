CSOB Pojišt'ovna Selects Guidewire InsuranceSuite to Automate Processes, Deliver Instant Services, and Increase Speed to Market

CSOB Pojišt'ovna, a.s (CSOB) a universal insurance company, and a subsidiary of (CSOB group), one of the largest commercial banking companies in the Czech Republic, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announce that CSOB has selected Guidewire InsuranceSuite to power its claims and billing operations, as well as its underwriting and policy administration, streamline its IT systems, and deliver enhanced personalisation of products and services for customers.

The first Guidewire InsuranceSuite selection in the Czech Republic, CSOB plans to deploy it initially across their claims operations and two of their commercial motor lines of business (fleet and leasing). Future implementation phases will include all non-life insurance lines of business, including corporate, SME, group, and retail. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting and Global Premier partner, Accenture, will lead the implementation.

"For us, it was important to have a strong and stable technology vendor with a clear understanding of insurance business that could bring us a competitive advantage,” said Jirí Strelický, Chairman of the Board of Directors, CSOB Pojišt'ovna, a.s., member of CSOB Holding. "Guidewire offers us a comprehensive, best-in-class solution for our non-life portfolio with built-in e2e processing that will support our various lines of business and ensure a high degree of configurability. Moreover, our ability to access the Guidewire ecosystem, means we can tap a curated, comprehensive network of partners - with a reduced risk of vendor lock-in.”

"With Guidewire, we will be able to reduce our dependence on hard coding and third parties, consolidate the application landscape, and get rid of our legacy solution,” added Martin Kopecný, New Non-Life program manager, CSOB Pojišt'ovna. "As the technological element of our entire business and process transformation, our goal through Guidewire is to develop more flexible, automated systems that can integrate with other solutions. For our business, we look forward to more agile, innovative product design and faster speed to market.”

"We’re delighted to welcome CSOB Pojišt'ovna as our first Guidewire customer in the Czech Republic,” commented Will McAllister, SVP and managing director - EMEA, Guidewire. "As a universal insurer, CSOB delivers complex insurance services to individuals and businesses of all sizes with a promise of best quality, stability, and trust. We look forward to supporting them as they deliver on this pledge, and deploy InsuranceSuite as the comprehensive solution across their non-life insurance portfolio.”

