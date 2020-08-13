CSS would like to recognize the promotions of Steve Scovner and Liana Trigg

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contemporary Staffing Solutions (CSS) would like to recognize the achievements and promotions of Steve Scovner and Liana Trigg of the CSS Tec team!

Liana Trigg began her career with CSS as a Salesforce Account Executive in 2017. As a certified Salesforce administrator, Liana utilizes the platform to aid clients in revolutionizing their businesses, ensuring users with a vast understanding and appreciation for the platform. As of July 2020, Liana has been promoted to Sales Director, where she will continue promoting the benefits of Salesforce to customers and their businesses.

"Each day is a joy watching Liana excel and grow. She brings fun, excitement, deep technical knowledge of the salesforce platform and professionalism to every client. Her work ethic untouchable. I'm excited to see her take our Salesforce Practice to the next level!" says Chuck George, Salesforce Managing Director at CSS Tec.

Steve Scovner has worked as an Account Executive in our Delaware office since 2015. Along with recently managing his first report, Steve also celebrated receiving the title of MVP for PSG in 2017. He is also a consistent President's Club attendee, an all-expense-paid company trip to a tropical destination that only top performers in CSS are invited to, scoring the title in 2016, 17, 18, and 19. As of July 2020, Steve has been promoted to Sales Director, where he will continue to aid clients in the hiring process.

"Steve has impressed me every single day since he has joined our team over 5 years ago. His authenticity, integrity and passion towards his work is exemplary. In an industry where our success is largely measured by the relationships we establish and maintain, it is no surprise to see Steve Scovner soar! Over the years Steve continuously walks his talk. Steve earns the respect of our clients by making promises that he knows we can fulfill. He drives solutions and faces adversity head on. I am excited to see Steve's impact on our clients and our team reach even greater heights as Sales Director. Steve has a unique ability to teach people in ways that they are most successful learning. He keeps what we do fun and engaging. I hope that this is only the beginning of a long and fulfilling career being a leader for our team at CSS. Congratulations, Steve and thank you for all that you do for our clients, candidates and team," says Evan Violette, Managing Director at PSG

CSS is proud of both Liana and Steve's achievements, and we look forward to watching them progress further in their careers as they step into their new positions!

"Your team members will be the big beneficiaries to these much-deserved promotions. CSS is very fortunate to have talent like Chuck George and Evan Violette who are developing our future leaders of tomorrow," says Sharon Tsao, CMO, Contemporary Staffing Solutions.

About Contemporary Staffing Solutions

