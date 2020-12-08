RESTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CST Partner Hillary West was recently appointed to serve as Treasurer on the board of Food for Others; a 3 star charity helping to fight hunger in our nation's capital. Although Northern Virginia may have a facade of being financially prosperous and resilient, extensive gaps remain for employment, education, opportunities and income.

Food for Others serves as Northern Virginia's safety net, supporting an important but vicious issue; Hunger. This organization provides food for the increasing number of working poor and assists those seeking immediate assistance during an emergency.

"I am honored to be elected to this position within the board and am happy to continue working with such a great organization." – Hillary West, CST Partner.

Food for Others FY2020 Key Achievements :

2.4 Million Pounds of Food Distributed

2,600 Households Served Weekly

2,260 Power Packs Distributed Weekly

83% of Food Received was Donated

26,343 Volunteer Hours

29% of Food Received was Rescued

As CST Partner, Hillary is committed to providing excellent and timely service. Utilizing her financial insight, Hillary will help ensure Food for Others' projects are moving forward with their mission.

CST Group commends Hillary for being selected for this honor and is proud she is part of the CST team.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cst-partner-hillary-west-named-as-treasurer-for-food-for-others-301188752.html

SOURCE CST Group, CPAs, PC