CStone submits an abstract on CS1001-201 trial to 2019 ASH Annual Meeting

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CStone Pharmaceuticals ("CStone", HKEX: 2616) today announced that an abstract on the company's CS1001-201 trial has been submitted to the upcoming 2019 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. This will mark the first release of CS1001-201 clinical study data since the trial began.

CS1001 is an investigational anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody developed by CStone. CS1001 is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical trials in China, including one multi-arm Phase I study, two registrational Phase II studies, and three Phase III clinical studies. Based on previously released data, CS1001 has shown good overall safety and tolerability, and demonstrated promising clinical utility for combination therapy in various tumor types.

The CS1001-201 trial reported in the abstract is a single-arm, multi-center Phase II clinical study designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, and immunogenicity of CS1001 monotherapy in relapsed or refractory extranodal natural killer (NK)/T-cell lymphoma (rr-ENKTL). The primary endpoint of the study is objective response rate (ORR).

ENKTL is a subtype of mature T-cell and NK-cell lymphoma. With its particular geographic predilection, the incidence rate of ENKTL is significantly higher in Asia than it is in Europe or North America. There are around 5,300 new ENKTL cases in China each year, which accounts for approximately 6% of all lymphoma incidences in the country. Approximately 50% of those ENKTL cases progress to rr-ENKTL. ENKTL is an aggressive malignancy with a dismal prognosis. Currently, there is no standard treatment for ENKTL patients in whom the L-asparaginase-based combination therapy has not been effective. CS1001-201 is the first clinical trial investigating an anti-PD-L1 antibody in rr-ENKTL patients, and durable anti-tumor activity has already been observed in the trial.

The abstract submitted to the 2019 ASH Annual Meeting, if accepted, will highlight the safety and efficacy data from the CS1001-201 Phase II study in rr-ENKTL patients, and it will be the first report of the CS1001-201 trial and the fourth data update on CS1001 at a major scientific conference in 2019, following the ASCO Annual Meeting, the ESMO Annual Congress, and the CSCO Annual Meeting.

About CS1001

CS1001 is an investigational anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody being developed by CStone. Authorized by the U.S.-based Ligand Corporation, CS1001 was generated by the OMT transgenic animal platform, which can produce fully human antibodies in one step. As a fully human, full-length anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, CS1001 mirrors natural G-type immune globulin 4 (IgG4) human antibody, which can potentially reduce the risk of immunogenicity and toxicities in patients, a unique advantage over similar drugs.

CS1001 has completed a Phase I dose-escalation study in China and has demonstrated promising anti-tumor activity and tolerability.

CS1001 is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical trials including a bridging phase I trial in the USA, a multi-arm phase Ib dose-expansion study, two pivotal Phase II studies and three Phase III studies in China in various cancer types.

About CStone

CStone Pharmaceuticals (HKEX:2616) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative immuno-oncology and precision medicines to address the unmet medical needs of cancer patients in China and worldwide. Established in 2015, CStone has assembled a world-class management team with extensive experience in innovative drug development, clinical research, and commercialization. The company has built an oncology-focused pipeline of 15 drug candidates with a strategic emphasis on immuno-oncology combination therapies. Currently, five late-stage candidates are at or near pivotal trials. With an experienced team, a rich pipeline, a robust clinical development-driven business model and substantial funding, CStone's vision is to become globally recognized as a leading Chinese biopharmaceutical company by bringing innovative oncology therapies to cancer patients worldwide.

For more information about CStone Pharmaceuticals, please visit: www.cstonepharma.com.

