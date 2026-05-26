CSW Industrials Aktie
WKN DE: A140CD / ISIN: US1264021064
|
26.05.2026 12:50:14
CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. Profit Drops In Q4
(RTTNews) - CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. (CSW) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $20.20 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $35.06 million, or $2.08 per share, last year.
Excluding items, CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. reported adjusted earnings of $51.75 million or $1.22 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 34.0% to $308.96 million from $230.54 million last year.
CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $20.20 Mln. vs. $35.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $2.08 last year. -Revenue: $308.96 Mln vs. $230.54 Mln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CSW Industrials Inc When Issued
|
25.05.26
|Ausblick: CSW Industrials mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CSW Industrials stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)