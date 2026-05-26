CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. (CSW) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $20.20 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $35.06 million, or $2.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. reported adjusted earnings of $51.75 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 34.0% to $308.96 million from $230.54 million last year.

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.20 Mln. vs. $35.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $2.08 last year. -Revenue: $308.96 Mln vs. $230.54 Mln last year.