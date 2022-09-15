CSX Appoints Joseph Hinrichs To Succeed James Foote As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Transportation supplier CSX Corp. (CSX) announced Thursday that, as part of a planned succession process, its Board of Directors has appointed seasoned executive Joseph Hinrichs as the Company's new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 26, 2022.

Hinrichs succeeds James Foote, who plans to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as from the Board, on September 26, 2022. Foote will continue to work with the Company through March 31, 2023 as an advisor to facilitate a seamless leadership transition.

Hinrichs has more than 30 years' experience in the global automotive, manufacturing, and energy sectors, previously serving as President of Ford Motor Co.'s automotive business. Previously, he served as President of Global Operations, President of the Americas, and President of Asia Pacific and Africa. Hinrichs has also held executive roles in global manufacturing, materials planning, and logistics.