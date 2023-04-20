CSX Corp Q1 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp (CSX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $987 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $859 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $3.71 billion from $3.41 billion last year.

CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $987 Mln. vs. $859 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $3.71 Bln vs. $3.41 Bln last year.