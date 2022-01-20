20.01.2022 22:17:35

CSX Corp Reports Advance In Q4 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp (CSX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $934 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $760 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% to $3.43 billion from $2.83 billion last year.

CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $934 Mln. vs. $760 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $3.43 Bln vs. $2.83 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CSX Corp.mehr Nachrichten