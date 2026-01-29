CTF Life Deepens Exclusive Strategic Collaboration with PSG Academy (GBA, China)



EQS Newswire / 29/01/2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Champions Youth Football Development across Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland HONG KONG SAR -



The programme will potentially reach around 10 million students from schools, corporations, residential complex, etc. across Hong Kong, Macau and the Chinese Mainland, helping them strengthen their football skills and amplify their enthusiasm for the sport. In addition to regular training, the collaboration will also offer young participants a range of exclusive international experiences, including participation in the annual PSG Academy World Cup tournaments held in Paris, visits to Paris Saint-Germain's home stadium in Paris and meet-and-greet sessions with global football stars.



Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CTF Life, said, "CTF Life's extended collaboration with PSG Academy (GBA, China) underscores our longstanding dedication to youth development through sport. By deepening this exclusive collaboration, we are opening meaningful pathways for the next generation of football talents across Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland – combining on-the-ground training with one-of-a-kind experiences that inspire ambition, broaden horizons and build confidence, resilience and teamwork – exemplifying our commitment to creating value beyond dreams, an aspiration that stems from our brand promise to create value beyond insurance."



Yannick Ngassa, Chief Executive Officer of PSG Academy (GBA, China), said, "Partnering with a forward-thinking insurer like CTF Life allows us to do more than just teach football; it allows us to build a solid foundation for the next generation. We share a common vision of empowering young people to pursue their ambitions with confidence. By expanding our academy across Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China, we are collectively investing in the health, resilience, and future success of millions of students."



Through sustained investment in meaningful and impactful youth initiatives, CTF Life continues to play an active role in advancing community wellbeing and long-term talent development – shaping a stronger, more inclusive future for young people and nurturing tomorrow's champions.



Hashtag: #ChowTaiFookLife #ParisSaintGermainAcademy #YouthDevelopment #SportsEducation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 January 2026 - CTF Life announced today the extension of its exclusive collaboration with PSG Academy (GBA, China) to continue bringing Paris Saint-Germain Academy football training programmes and related sports initiatives to Hong Kong and all cities across the Chinese Mainland. The strengthened three-year collaboration with one of the world's leading football academies marks a significant milestone in CTF Life's ongoing commitment to cultivating the holistic development of young football talent through structured, high-quality training programmes, empowering them to pursue their ambitions and realise their dreams.The programme will potentially reach around 10 million students from schools, corporations, residential complex, etc. across Hong Kong, Macau and the Chinese Mainland, helping them strengthen their football skills and amplify their enthusiasm for the sport. In addition to regular training, the collaboration will also offer young participants a range of exclusive international experiences, including participation in the annual PSG Academy World Cup tournaments held in Paris, visits to Paris Saint-Germain's home stadium in Paris and meet-and-greet sessions with global football stars.Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CTF Life, said, "CTF Life's extended collaboration with PSG Academy (GBA, China) underscores our longstanding dedication to youth development through sport. By deepening this exclusive collaboration, we are opening meaningful pathways for the next generation of football talents across Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland – combining on-the-ground training with one-of-a-kind experiences that inspire ambition, broaden horizons and build confidence, resilience and teamwork – exemplifying our commitment to creating value beyond dreams, an aspiration that stems from our brand promise to create value beyond insurance."Yannick Ngassa, Chief Executive Officer of PSG Academy (GBA, China), said, "Partnering with a forward-thinking insurer like CTF Life allows us to do more than just teach football; it allows us to build a solid foundation for the next generation. We share a common vision of empowering young people to pursue their ambitions with confidence. By expanding our academy across Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China, we are collectively investing in the health, resilience, and future success of millions of students."Through sustained investment in meaningful and impactful youth initiatives, CTF Life continues to play an active role in advancing community wellbeing and long-term talent development – shaping a stronger, more inclusive future for young people and nurturing tomorrow's champions.Hashtag: #ChowTaiFookLife #ParisSaintGermainAcademy #YouthDevelopment #SportsEducation The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About CTF Life Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited ("CTF Life") is proud of its rich, 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTF Services Limited ("CTFS") (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the Chow Tai Fook Group ecosystem to support customers and their loved ones in navigating life's journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group's robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in Asia while continuously creating value beyond insurance. About PSG Academy (GBA, China) Dedicated to bringing the world-renowned Paris Saint-Germain training methodology to the region, PSG Academy (GBA, China) provides comprehensive football training for youth across Hong Kong , Macau and the Chinese Mainland. Led by Paris Saint-Germain Academy and UEFA-certified coaches, the programmes emphasize technical development, teamwork, and sportsmanship in a fun and educational environment, offering young players a unique pathway to international football experiences. www.psgacademyguangdong.com www.psgacademyhongkong.com



Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liabil





News Source: CTF Life

News Source: CTF Life 29/01/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News