CTI BioPharma Announces Presentations at the 61st American Society of Hematology Meeting

SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) today announced four poster presentations and one oral presentation supporting the Company's pacritinib development program at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held December 7- 10, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

The details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Results of PAC203: A Randomized Phase 2 Dose-Finding Study and Determination of the Recommended Dose of Pacritinib

Session Number: 634

Session Name: Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: JAK Inhibitors and Combination Therapies

Session Date: Monday, December 9, 2019

Session Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Presentation Time: 10:30 AM

Publication Number: 667

Location: Orange County Convention Center, W311EFGH

The details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: The Oral JAK2/IRAK1 Inhibitor Pacritinib Demonstrates Spleen Volume Reduction in Myelofibrosis Patients Independent of JAK2V617F Allele Burden

Session Number: 634

Session Name: Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster I

Date:Saturday, December 7, 2019

Presentation Time:5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Publication Number: 1674

Location:Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

Abstract Title: Pacifica: A Randomized, Controlled Phase 3 Study of Pacritinib Vs. Physician's Choice in Patients with Primary Myelofibrosis, Post Polycythemia Vera Myelofibrosis, or Post Essential Thrombocytopenia Myelofibrosis with Severe Thrombocytopenia (Platelet Count <50,000/mL)

Session Number: 634

Session Name: Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster III

Date:Monday, December 9, 2019

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Publication Number: 4175

Location:Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

Abstract Title: Pacritinib Demonstrates Efficacy Versus Best Available Therapy in Myelofibrosis Patients with Severe Thrombocytopenia in Two Phase 3 Studies

Session Number: 634

Session Name: Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster III

Date:Monday, December 9, 2019

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Publication Number: 4195

Location:Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

Abstract Title: Molecular Analysis in the Pacritinib Dose-Finding PAC203 Study in Patients with Myelofibrosis Refractory or Intolerant to Ruxolitinib

Session Number: 635

Session Name: Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Basic Science: Poster III

Date:Monday, December 9, 2019

Presentation Time:6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Publication Number: 4214

Location:Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

A copy of each abstract is available here.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. CTI BioPharma is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

"CTI BioPharma" and the CTI BioPharma logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of CTI BioPharma Corp. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

