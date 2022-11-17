17.11.2022 13:41:40

CTMX Soars On Deal With Regeneron To Develop Conditionally-activated Bispecific Cancer Therapies

(RTTNews) - CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN), on Thursday, announced a collaboration and licensing agreement to develop conditionally-activated investigational bispecific cancer therapies.

The proposed therapies will be based on CytomX's Probody therapeutic platform and Regeneron's Veloci-Bi bispecific antibody development platform.

As part of the deal, Regeneron will be responsible for funding preclinical and clinical development and commercialization activities.

CytomX will receive an upfront payment of $30 million. In addition, it will be eligible to receive future target milestone payments of up to $2 billion and tiered global net sales royalties.

CTMX is trading up by 22.31 percent at $1.48 per share in pre-market on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CytomXmehr Nachrichten