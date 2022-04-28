CTS Boosts FY22 Outlook As Q1 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, CTS Corp. (CTS) raised its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.20 to $2.45 per share on sales between $550 million and $580 million.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $2.00 to $2.25 per share on sales between $525 million and $550 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.16 per share on sales of $551.47 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Demand remains robust across all end markets. Our strong balance sheet and solid cash flow generation continue to be key competitive advantages as we further execute on our strategic priorities and drive value for our shareholders," said Kieran O'Sullivan, CEO of CTS.

For the first quarter, the company reported net earnings of $20.2 million or $0.63 per share, up from $12.0 million or $0.37 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $0.67 per share, compared to $0.46 per share in the year-ago quarter. Sales for the quarter grew 15 percent to $147.7 million year-over-year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.53 per share on sales of $134.02 million for the quarter.