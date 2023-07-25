25.07.2023 14:28:18

CTS Corp Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CTS Corp (CTS) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $12.897 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $12.598 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, CTS Corp reported adjusted earnings of $18.8 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $145.182 million from $144.982 million last year.

CTS Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $12.897 Mln. vs. $12.598 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $145.182 Mln vs. $144.982 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.40 Full year revenue guidance: $565Mln- $585Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu C.T.S Corp. (CTS Corp)mehr Nachrichten