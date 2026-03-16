CTS EVENTIM: EVENTIM LIVE expands in the French live market with promoter Pierre-Alexandre Vertadier



EQS-Media / 16.03.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST



Paris/Hamburg, 16 March 2026 – Following the announcement of his departure from Décibels Productions, Pierre-Alexandre Vertadier is launching PAV Prod, a new promoter and production company created in partnership with CTS EVENTIM, the number one ticketing and live entertainment company in Europe and number two worldwide.

The partnership marks a significant step in the strategic development of the EVENTIM LIVE Group in France – a European core market for culture and live entertainment. As a European-headquartered company with deep roots across the continent, CTS Eventim stands for a distinct understanding of live entertainment: long-term partnerships, cultural proximity to local markets and sustainable growth built from within Europe. With PAV Prod, the Group further strengthens its presence in one of Europe’s most influential live territories.

Pierre-Alexandre Vertadier is one of the most experienced and respected executives in the French live industry. After ten years with record labels Delabel and EMI France and nine years alongside Thierry Suc at TS3, he joined Décibels Productions owned by Warner Music France in 2014. Over twelve years, he developed numerous artists and major tours, helping shape the contemporary French live market and reinforcing the strength of its domestic repertoire.

With PAV Prod, Pierre-Alexandre Vertadier establishes a new entrepreneurial platform dedicated to long-term artist development and high-quality live productions, with a strong emphasis on France’s uniquely powerful national scene. In addition, PAV Prod will serve as a platform for bringing selected EVENTIM LIVE productions and internationally sourced shows and tours to audiences in France.

Through the partnership with CTS EVENTIM, PAV Prod is embedded in a pan-European and global structure that enables cross-border touring opportunities, strategic investment capacity and operational excellence at scale. The cooperation reflects CTS EVENTIM’s global growth strategy for its promoter group EVENTIM LIVE: empowering leading promoters while connecting them within a cohesive global framework.

Pierre-Alexandre Vertadier, President, PAV Prod: “After twelve years leading Décibels Productions, I am proud to launch PAV Prod and begin this new chapter. Partnering with a European live entertainment group that believes in entrepreneurial leadership and long-term cultural development creates the right environment to build something meaningful. Our ambition is to champion French artists, strengthen the domestic repertoire and develop projects that resonate both nationally and internationally.”

Dr. Frithjof Pils, Managing Director, EVENTIM LIVE: “Pierre-Alexandre Vertadier is one of the most accomplished promoters in the French market. His track record, his artistic judgment and his deep relationships within the industry make him an outstanding partner. Within the EVENTIM LIVE Group, we work with strong entrepreneurs who shape their markets with vision and excellence, while benefiting from the stability and scale of a global group. French music and IP repertoire is a one-of-a-kind in the world and France is a core market in the world of live entertainment. We are hence intrigued to now be able to make this move.”

ABOUT CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2025, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.8 billion across more than 25 countries.

PRESS CONTACT – CTS EVENTIM

Christian Colmorgen

Vice President Corporate Communications

christian.colmorgen@eventim.de



INVESTOR RELATIONS – CTS EVENTIM

Marco Haeckermann

Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy

marco.haeckermann@eventim.de



PRESS CONTACT – PAV PROD

Thierry Messonnier

The Publicists

thierry@thepublicists.fr