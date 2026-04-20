CTS Eventim Aktie
WKN: 547030 / ISIN: DE0005470306
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20.04.2026 11:20:03
CTS EVENTIM: Extension of Ticketing Partnership Between CTS EVENTIM and Stage Entertainment
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Hamburg, 20 April 2026 – CTS EVENTIM, Europe’s number one in ticketing and live entertainment and number two worldwide, and Stage Entertainment, a leading global theatre production company focused on producing musicals in Europe, have agreed to extend their long-term partnership in retail ticketing.
Under the agreement, CTS Eventim will continue to sell tickets for Stage Entertainment’s musical productions in Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands via its high-reach, high-performance multi-channel platforms. By renewing their partnership in the retail business, the two companies are building on their long-standing and successful collaboration. Through ticket sales via CTS EVENTIM’s web shops – and thus Europe’s largest retail network for live entertainment – promoters and brands can rely on high visibility among relevant target audiences as well as targeted, data-driven customer engagement.
CTS EVENTIM’s ticketing systems are characterised by high scalability, multilingual capabilities and multi-currency functionality, enabling seamless cross-border marketing. At the same time, they ensure maximum stability and reliability even during periods of high demand. From the first interaction through to ticket purchase, customers benefit from intuitive user guidance, a powerful service offering and a consistent, first-class fan experience across all touchpoints.
Alexander Ruoff, COO, CTS EVENTIM: “The extension of our partnership with Stage Entertainment is a testament to the strong trust placed in our platforms, our technological capabilities and our international reach. Together, we are creating the conditions to market outstanding live entertainment formats such as those of Stage Entertainment even more efficiently and effectively. With our strong European presence, continuous innovation and a clear focus on performance and the fan experience, we will once again drive this renewed form of collaboration to maximum success.”
ABOUT CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2025, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of EUR 3.1 billion across more than 25 countries.
PRESS CONTACT
Christian Colmorgen
Marco Haeckermann
End of Media Release
Issuer: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Key word(s): Enterprise
20.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
|Rablstr. 26
|81669 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 3666 0
|Fax:
|+49 421 3666 290
|E-mail:
|info@eventim.de
|Internet:
|www.eventim.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005470306
|WKN:
|547030
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2311168
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2311168 20.04.2026 CET/CEST
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