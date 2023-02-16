CTS Eventim FY22 Normalised EBITDA, Revenues Climb

(RTTNews) - CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (CEVMF.PK), a provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, on Thursday reported that its fiscal 2022 normalised EBITDA amounted to 384 million euros, higher than 208 million euros in 2021 and 287 million euros in pre-pandemic 2019.

Consolidated revenue rose 372 percent to 1.924 billion euros from last year's 408 million euros.

CTS EVENTIM said its revenue reached a new all-time high, an improvement of 33 percent compared with the previous record figure from 2019, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the ticketing segment and the live entertainment segment contributed to the strong growth.

In the Ticketing segment, normalised EBITDA grew to 263 million euros from previous year's 177 million euros, and annual revenue came to 541 million euros, up from 224 million euros a year ago.

In the Live Entertainment segment, normalised EBITDA came to 121 million euros in 2022, up from previous year's 31 million euros. Revenue climbed to 1.41 billion euros from prior year's 191 million euros.

The company plans to publish the full annual report for 2022 on March 23.