|
23.03.2023 08:03:01
CTS Eventim FY22 Profit Surges, Margin Down; Expects To Maintain Strong Profit Growth Ahead
(RTTNews) - CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (CEVMF.PK), a provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, on Thursday reported that its fiscal 2022 net result attributable to shareholders surged to 203.80 million euros from last year's 88 million euros.
Earnings per share were 2.12 euros, up from 0.92 euro last year.
EBITDA grew to 379.54 million euros from 203.08 million euros last year. Meanwhile, EBITDA margin fell to 19.7 percent from 49.8 percent a year ago.
The company's normalised EBITDA came to 384.50 million euros in 2022, up 85 percent compared to 207.98 million euros in the previous year. Normalised EBITDA margin was 20 percent, lower than 51 percent a year ago.
Consolidated revenue came to 1.93 billion euros in 2022, an increase of 372 percent compared with the previous year's 407.82 million euros, driven by strong growth in both the Ticketing and the Live Entertainment segment. Revenues grew 33 percent on 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, said, "We are delighted by the exceptional growth generated by our two main segments in their core domestic and international markets.... We now expect to maintain this course of strong profitable growth and further improve our market position."
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX holt Verluste bis zum Handelsende auf -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel leichter ab. Der DAX konnte seine Anfangsverluste dagegen weitgehend aufholen und nur ganz knapp in der Verlustzone schließen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag freundlich zu. In Asien schlossen die Börsen uneinheitlich.