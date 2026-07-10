CTS EVENTIM: More Than One Million Total Attendees – EVENTIM LIVE Off to a Strong Start to the 2026 Festival Season



EQS-Media / 10.07.2026 / 13:20 CET/CEST



Hamburg, 10 July 2026 – EVENTIM LIVE has kicked off the first leg of the 2026 European festival season with outstanding results. Festivals promoted by the international promoter group within CTS Eventim have already welcomed more than one million total attendees. Highlights include the flagship festivals Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Hurricane, Southside and Nova Rock, all of which once again demonstrated their market-leading position through strong demand, sold-out editions, record-breaking advance ticket sales and growing digital audiences.

Rock am Ring and Rock im Park both sold out again – and faster than ever before. Rock am Ring's livestream on MagentaTV achieved the highest digital reach in the festival’s history, generating more than 50 million content views. Hurricane celebrated its sold-out 30th anniversary edition, while together with Southside it once again reinforced the twin festivals' strong position in the European festival market. Nova Rock continued its positive momentum, setting new records across several areas, including food and beverage sales and merchandise.

The festival brands are also continuing to develop economically. Sponsorship, digital marketing and tailored brand partnerships are becoming increasingly important, alongside premium camping, hospitality offerings and other value-added services. These initiatives unlock additional revenue potential, enhance the festival experience for different target groups and further strengthen the long-term economic foundations of the events.

This positive trend is already reflected in advance ticket sales for 2027. Rock am Ring and Rock im Park have recorded the strongest presale launch in their history. The announcement of Blink-182's first-ever performance at the twin festivals also marks an early international highlight for the 2027 edition. Hurricane and Southside likewise outperformed last year's presale figures within the first 24 hours of tickets going on sale. Nova Rock also opened ticket sales significantly ahead of last year's pace and announced Die Ärzte as one of its first headliners for 2027. This exceptionally strong demand at this early stage provides greater planning certainty while underlining the enduring appeal of EVENTIM LIVE's festival brands.

ABOUT CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2025, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of EUR 3.1 billion across more than 25 countries.



ABOUT EVENTIM LIVE

EVENTIM LIVE is the international live entertainment division of the CTS EVENTIM Group and brings together a steadily growing network of more than 45 promoters, festival organisers and live entertainment companies under one roof. According to Pollstar, EVENTIM LIVE is one of the industry’s leading live entertainment platforms and is ranked as Europe’s largest promoter and the second-largest promoter worldwide. Its portfolio comprises concert and tour events, global touring projects, a broad festival business with more than 50 formats, and selected venue operations in key European markets. The group’s broad portfolio strengthens its international booking expertise and enables efficient structures for routing, commercial terms, and production processes.

PRESS CONTACT

Christian Colmorgen

Vice President Corporate Communications

christian.colmorgen@eventim.de



INVESTOR RELATIONS

Marco Haeckermann

Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy

marco.haeckermann@eventim.de