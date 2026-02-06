CTS Eventim Aktie
WKN: 547030 / ISIN: DE0005470306
|
06.02.2026 11:26:03
CTS EVENTIM: Successful Olympic Premiere for New Arena in Milano
|
Milano/Hamburg, 6 February 2026 – CTS EVENTIM, Europe's number one in ticketing and live entertainment and number two worldwide, yesterday opened Italy's largest, most innovative and most sustainable indoor arena for live entertainment and sports in Milano, just in time and operational for the Olympic Winter Games. The venue, which will be known as the “Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena” during the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, celebrated its successful premiere with a preliminary round match in the women's Olympic ice hockey tournament between Italy and France.
Developed and soon to be operated by CTS EVENTIM, the arena represents a milestone in Milano's development as a European cultural metropolis. The ground-breaking ceremony took place on 28 November 2023. In an exceptionally short construction period, a state-of-the-art building was created that fully meets the demanding functional, technical and safety requirements of an Olympic event as well as future major events.
Its architecture and design make a striking statement on the cityscape: with its iconic shape and Europe's largest LED media façade of its kind, the arena is set to become a new landmark for Milano.
Following the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, the arena will be finalised for its long-term use in live entertainment and sports operations. Under the name “Unipol Dome”, it will become a central venue for large-scale productions, international tours and major sports events. High-quality premium and hospitality areas are an integral part of the concept and underscore the ambition to deliver a first-class experience for artists, promoters and fans alike.
The official opening of the Unipol Dome will take place on 6 May with a concert by Italian rock superstar Ligabue – marking a deliberate transition from the Olympic premiere to a new chapter in Milano's cultural and urban life.
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS EVENTIM: “This arena is celebrating its premiere on the biggest possible stage. The fact that we were able to complete it in such a short time, on schedule and operational for the Olympic Winter Games, and that Olympic and Paralympic competitions are now taking place here for the first time, is an extraordinary success. I am already looking forward to the official opening of the future Unipol Dome as a multi-purpose venue in May, which we will celebrate together with all our partners.”
ABOUT CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2024, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS Eventim operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.8 billion across more than 25 countries.
PRESS CONTACT
Christian Colmorgen
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Marco Haeckermann
End of Media Release
Additional features:
File: Picture – Arena
Issuer: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Key word(s): Enterprise
06.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
|Rablstr. 26
|81669 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 3666 0
|Fax:
|+49 421 3666 290
|E-mail:
|info@eventim.de
|Internet:
|www.eventim.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005470306
|WKN:
|547030
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2272700
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2272700 06.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CTS Eventim
|
06.02.26
|CTS EVENTIM: Successful Olympic Premiere for New Arena in Milano (EQS Group)
|
06.02.26
|CTS EVENTIM: Erfolgreiche Olympische Premiere für neue Arena in Mailand (EQS Group)
|
03.02.26
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: MDAX am Dienstagnachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX präsentiert sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX zum Start auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|MDAX-Titel CTS Eventim-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in CTS Eventim von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Start des Mittwochshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.26
|CTS EVENTIM: Ten-Year Naming Rights Partnership with Unipol – Arena Milano Renamed Unipol Dome (EQS Group)
Analysen zu CTS Eventim
|04.02.26
|CTS Eventim Buy
|UBS AG
|26.01.26
|CTS Eventim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.26
|CTS Eventim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.26
|CTS Eventim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.01.26
|CTS Eventim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.02.26
|CTS Eventim Buy
|UBS AG
|26.01.26
|CTS Eventim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.26
|CTS Eventim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.26
|CTS Eventim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.01.26
|CTS Eventim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.02.26
|CTS Eventim Buy
|UBS AG
|26.01.26
|CTS Eventim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.26
|CTS Eventim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.26
|CTS Eventim Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.01.26
|CTS Eventim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.25
|CTS Eventim Halten
|DZ BANK
|26.05.25
|CTS Eventim Halten
|DZ BANK
|20.02.25
|CTS Eventim Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.11.24
|CTS Eventim Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.08.24
|CTS Eventim Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CTS Eventim
|68,95
|0,15%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.