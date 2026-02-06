CTS EVENTIM: Successful Olympic Premiere for New Arena in Milano



Milano/Hamburg, 6 February 2026 – CTS EVENTIM, Europe's number one in ticketing and live entertainment and number two worldwide, yesterday opened Italy's largest, most innovative and most sustainable indoor arena for live entertainment and sports in Milano, just in time and operational for the Olympic Winter Games. The venue, which will be known as the “Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena” during the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, celebrated its successful premiere with a preliminary round match in the women's Olympic ice hockey tournament between Italy and France.

Developed and soon to be operated by CTS EVENTIM, the arena represents a milestone in Milano's development as a European cultural metropolis. The ground-breaking ceremony took place on 28 November 2023. In an exceptionally short construction period, a state-of-the-art building was created that fully meets the demanding functional, technical and safety requirements of an Olympic event as well as future major events.

Its architecture and design make a striking statement on the cityscape: with its iconic shape and Europe's largest LED media façade of its kind, the arena is set to become a new landmark for Milano.

Following the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, the arena will be finalised for its long-term use in live entertainment and sports operations. Under the name “Unipol Dome”, it will become a central venue for large-scale productions, international tours and major sports events. High-quality premium and hospitality areas are an integral part of the concept and underscore the ambition to deliver a first-class experience for artists, promoters and fans alike.

The official opening of the Unipol Dome will take place on 6 May with a concert by Italian rock superstar Ligabue – marking a deliberate transition from the Olympic premiere to a new chapter in Milano's cultural and urban life.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS EVENTIM: “This arena is celebrating its premiere on the biggest possible stage. The fact that we were able to complete it in such a short time, on schedule and operational for the Olympic Winter Games, and that Olympic and Paralympic competitions are now taking place here for the first time, is an extraordinary success. I am already looking forward to the official opening of the future Unipol Dome as a multi-purpose venue in May, which we will celebrate together with all our partners.”

