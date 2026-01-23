CTS EVENTIM: Ten-Year Naming Rights Partnership with Unipol – Arena Milano Renamed Unipol Dome



Ten-Year Partnership Between Unipol and CTS EVENTIM

Unipol Becomes Naming Rights Partner of the Innovative Milan Arena

The agreement runs from 2026 to 2035 and includes image and technical partnerships

Milan/Hamburg, 23 January 2026

Unipol and CTS Eventim have signed a major partnership agreement through which Unipol will acquire the naming rights of ARENA MILANO in Milan in its capacity as title sponsor. The arena is owned by the CTS EVENTIM group, Europe’s number one entertainment and ticketing company, with TicketOne as its Italian ticketing brand.

As agreed between Unipol and CTS EVENTIM, the innovative Milan venue will be called Unipol Dome in accordance with a ten-year agreement starting in spring 2026 and ending in December 2035 as part of a long-term strategic partnership.

With a seating capacity of 16,000, it is the largest, most modern and most sustainable multipurpose indoor arena for live entertainment and major sports events in Italy. Designed by David Chipperfield Architects and Arup, its vision of an entertainment venue incorporates innovative architecture with pioneering technology and logistics.

The Title sponsorship of one of Italy’s most iconic venues, with relevance extending well beyond national borders, will enable Unipol to consolidate its brand ranking through a naming strategy that places the long-term sponsorship of the two most important indoor stadiums in Italy alongside Unipol Dome: Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno – Bologna and Unipol Forum in Assago – Milan.

The image and hospitality rights under the agreement will allow the Unipol Dome brand to be applied to all the inside and outside spaces through a dynamic communication system featuring innovative digital touch points and the biggest LED multimedia façade of its kind in Europe for a highly impressive visual impact.

Unipol will also make its technical and innovative know-how on insurance cover available to the venue.

Carlo Cimbri, Chair of Unipol said: “We are reinforcing our long-term strategy with Unipol Dome as we believe entertainment venues are a highly effective way of adding value to our brand. Acting as title sponsor to an iconic, next-generation venue like this will ensure that Unipol’s name will be associated with innovation, quality and the ability to create shared value. Sponsoring Unipol Dome goes beyond visibility as it is an investment that will support the real economy, improve the attractiveness of the territory and strengthen the bonds between business and the community”.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS EVENTIM: “With the Unipol Dome, CTS EVENTIM has built and now operates one of Europe’s most advanced venues. The partnership with Unipol as title sponsor brings together two organisations with a shared commitment to quality, innovation and sustainable operations. Together, we are establishing a venue with relevance far beyond Italy and a new reference point for live entertainment in Europe.”

Luca Martinazzoli, Managing Director, Unipol Dome: “The Unipol Dome is about creating memorable moments — for artists on stage, for promoters behind the scenes and, above all, for the audience. Our ambition is to offer an outstanding live experience while opening the venue to the city and generating positive impact for the Milan region. With Unipol as title partner, we have a brand at our side that stands for trust, proximity and long-term commitment, which fits perfectly with the role the Unipol Dome aims to play.”

Picture (left to right): Matteo Laterza, Carlo Cimbri, Luca Martinazzoli, Klaus-Peter Schulenberg

TECHNICAL DATA

Architect: David Chipperfield Architects & Arup

Multimedia Surface (total): 7,257 m²

Total number of LEDs (façade): 2,401,998 pcs

Capacity (seating arrangements can be adjusted according to the events): 16,000

Gross floor area (arena): 83,500 m²

Gross floor area (piazza): 12,000 m²

Unipol Group

It is one of the leading insurance groups in Europe as well as being leader in Italy in the non-life insurance business (especially MV and health), with total premiums of €15.6bn that include €9.2bn in non-life income and €6.4bn in life income (2024 figures). Its approach is to offer an integrated range of insurance products and services mainly through the parent company Unipol Assicurazioni, UniSalute (the leading health insurer in Italy), Linear (direct MV insurance), Arca Vita and Arca Assicurazioni (life and non-life bancassurance through the branches of BPER, Banca Popolare di Sondrio and other banks), SIAT (transport insurance) and DDOR (insurance company operating in Serbia). It also operates in the real estate, hotel (UNA Italian Hospitality), medical-healthcare (Santagostino) and viticultural (Tenute del Cerro) sectors. The ordinary shares of Unipol Assicurazioni S.p.A. have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1990, and are also on the FTSE MIB® and MIB® ESG indexes

CTS EVENTIM

Is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2024, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates in some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.8 billion across more than 25 countries.