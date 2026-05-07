CTS EVENTIM: Unipol Dome Now Open – New Arena Sets Benchmark for Live Entertainment and Sports in Italy



EQS-Media / 07.05.2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST



Milan/Hamburg, 7 May 2026 – The Unipol Dome, developed, built and operated by CTS EVENTIM, officially launched live operations last night with an exclusive concert by Italian rock star Luciano Ligabue. Europe’s number one in ticketing and live entertainment has thus added another strategic venue to its portfolio. The concert, attended by 16,000 enthusiastic fans, marked a powerful starting point for Milan’s growing role in the national and international live and events business.

In the late afternoon, Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, officially opened the Unipol Dome together with, among others, Italy’s Minister of Tourism Gianmarco Mazzi, Milan’s Mayor Giuseppe Sala, Carlo Cimbri, President of Unipol, and Luciano Ligabue with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. Around 1,000 invited guests from politics, business, culture and sports were given an inside look at the venue, including its premium and hospitality areas with lounges, restaurants and skyboxes, before also enjoying Luciano Ligabue’s opening concert.

With a capacity of up to 16,000, state-of-the-art production infrastructure, and optimised sightlines and acoustics, the Unipol Dome is specifically designed to meet the demands of international touring productions and major sports events. Designed by David Chipperfield Architects in collaboration with Arup, the arena combines architectural excellence with operational efficiency. A large piazza extends the venue’s range of uses to include open-air formats for up to 20,000 visitors.

The iconic media façade establishes the Unipol Dome as a new, highly visible landmark in Milan. With more than 2.4 million LEDs and a total surface of 7,257 sqm, it is among the largest of its kind in Europe, opening up new possibilities for visual staging, content formats and brand activations in a live setting.

The Unipol Dome also sets new standards in sustainability. A high-performance photovoltaic system makes the venue a major private producer of renewable energy in the region. In addition, the arena is aiming to achieve an LEED Gold sustainability certification.

The venue had already entered operation a few months ago for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, where it hosted the ice hockey competitions. Following the current opening week events, the final finishing touches for permanent operation as a multipurpose arena for live entertainment and major sports events will be completed over the summer. The first full season will begin in the autumn.

With the Unipol Dome, Milan is establishing itself as a powerful and attractive top destination for international touring. At the same time, the arena is providing new impetus for cultural diversity and the economic development of the region, reinforcing the city’s role as one of Europe’s leading cultural capitals.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS EVENTIM: “The Unipol Dome takes live entertainment in Italy to a whole new level. It gives Italian artists and international productions exactly the stage they deserve: with state-of-the-art production technology, smart logistics and a visual identity that makes every event the hot topic of conversation in the city. The arena is rewriting the rules of what is possible in this market – and giving Milan even greater standing in European touring. The opening concert demonstrated what it’s all about: the highest production quality and next-level hospitality to captivate the audience from the very first moment to the very last.”

David Chipperfield, Principle & Founder, David Chipperfield Architects: “The opening of the arena marks the culmination of an intensely collaborative process with Arup and our client Eventim. Seeing the building in use during the Winter Olympics earlier this year was very rewarding, and we are excited to see it now fully open for hosting concerts and major events. We hope it will establish itself as an enduring part of Milan’s cultural programme providing a setting for shared experiences that enrich the life of this inspiring city.”

Picture (left to right): Gianmarco Mazzi (Minister of Tourism), Luciano Ligabue, Klaus-Peter Schulenberg (CEO, CTS EVENTIM), Giuseppe Sala (Mayor of Milan), Attilio Fontana (President of the Lombardy Region), Federica Picchi (Undersecretary for Sport and Youth of the Lombardy Region), Carlo Cimbri (President of Unipol), Tommaso Sacchi (Councillor for Culture, Milan)

ABOUT CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2025, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS Eventim operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of EUR 3.1 billion across more than 25 countries.

PRESS CONTACT

Christian Colmorgen

Vice President Corporate Communications

christian.colmorgen@eventim.de

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Marco Haeckermann

Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy

marco.haeckermann@eventim.de