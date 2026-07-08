CTS EVENTIM: Vivo Concerti (EVENTIM LIVE) promotes the largest concert in Italy’s history



EQS-Media / 08.07.2026 / 12:50 CET/CEST



250,000 fans attended Ultimo’s Rome show, demonstrating the capabilities of Europe’s number one in ticketing and live entertainment

Hamburg/Rome, 8 July 2026 – The Italian promoter Vivo Concerti, which is part of EVENTIM LIVE, realised the largest ticketed concert in Italy’s history with Italian superstar Ultimo’s performance on 4 July, making it one of the largest concerts ever performed by a single artist in Europe. 250,000 fans gathered at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, setting a new national attendance record.

The event highlights the CTS Eventim Group’s ability to develop and deliver live entertainment productions on an exceptional scale. The size and complexity of the project extended far beyond the requirements of a traditional concert production. Working closely with the City of Rome, the University of Rome Tor Vergata and the relevant public authorities, an integrated event concept was developed, covering extensive measures for mobility, security, infrastructure and crowd management.

The record-breaking event demonstrates the strategic strength of EVENTIM LIVE as the CTS EVENTIM Group’s European promoter network. Bringing together more than 45 leading promoters across multiple markets, the network combines deep local expertise with the resources of an international group, creating the foundation to successfully promote even the most ambitious and complex live entertainment productions.

Ultimo is one of Italy’s most successful artists and has worked with Vivo Concerti for many years. The Rome concert marks a new milestone in this longstanding partnership while also setting a new benchmark for the delivery of large-scale live events in Italy.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS EVENTIM: “The scale, complexity, and quality of this event demonstrate the capabilities that our European promoter network has developed. Through EVENTIM LIVE, we now have a platform capable of successfully delivering even the most demanding projects. This further strengthens our position as Europe’s number one in ticketing and live entertainment and as the world’s second-largest company in our industry.”

Clemente Zard, Managing Director, Vivo Concerti: “From the outset, it was clear that this project would go far beyond a traditional concert production. Together with the City of Rome, the University of Rome Tor Vergata and the relevant public authorities, we developed solutions to challenges that had never before been encountered on this scale. Successfully realising this extraordinary project is the result of the close, trusted collaboration of everyone involved.”

ABOUT CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2025, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of EUR 3.1 billion across more than 25 countries.

PRESS CONTACT

Christian Colmorgen

Vice President Corporate Communications

christian.colmorgen@eventim.de



INVESTOR RELATIONS

Marco Haeckermann

Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy

marco.haeckermann@eventim.de