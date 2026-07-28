CTS Shares Climb 4% As Q2 Profit Rises, Lifts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Shares of CTS Corp. (CTS) were gaining around 4% on the NYSE, after the company reported year-over-year growth in profit for its second quarter and raised its outlook for full year of 2026.

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 4.21 percent higher at $62.96.

Net earnings for the period went up to $19.16 million, from $18.53 million in the previous year. Earnings per share rose to $0.66, from $0.62 in the same quarter last year.

Expenses for research and development dropped to $4.76 million, from $6.33 million in the prior year.

Adjusted net earnings were $21.3 million, up from $17.3 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share climbed to $0.74, from $0.57 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $36.8 million, from $31.1 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 25.4 percent, from 23.0 percent a year ago.

Net sales for the period grew to $144.78 million, from $135.31 million last year.

Furthermore, the company increased its sales guidance for Fiscal 2026, from a range of $560-$580 million to $565-$585 million and adjusted earnings per share from a range of $2.35-$2.45 to $2.55-$2.70.

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