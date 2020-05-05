Cub Cadet And TaskEasy Offer Free Lawncare To COVID-19 First Responders, Doctors And Nurses

CLEVELAND, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First responders and emergency workers risk their lives and well-being on the COVID-19 frontlines every day to care for our families, friends and communities. To support these everyday heroes and shoulder some of their to-do lists at home, Cub Cadet is partnering with TaskEasy to offer free lawn mowing.

Cub Cadet, a leading manufacturer of lawn care equipment, and TaskEasy, an on-demand lawncare service serving more than 12,000 U.S. cities, are offering a free month of lawn mowing service (up to two cuts, every other week) to doctors, nurses, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers and firefighters. To apply for the free service, these workers should visit cubcadet.com/heroes.

"Cub Cadet is inspired by the daily sacrifices made by our first responders and emergency health care professionals as they care for our communities," said Heidi Ketvertis, Vice President of Marketing, Cub Cadet. "Through this simple gesture of providing lawn mowing, heroes can return home with one less task to do. We hope this service helps them and their families during a challenging time."

To make the offer available, Cub Cadet is donating the costs for TaskEasy contractors for services provided to these frontline emergency workers, up to $200,000. Lawn service has been deemed an essential service nationwide because proper maintenance reduces wildfire risk from tall grasses, helps prevent pest infestations, and helps keep homes in a safe condition.

"Helping thousands of first responders while providing additional work to our contractors really motivates our team," said Ken Davis, CEO and founder, TaskEasy. "This pandemic has disrupted ordinary life for every American in ways big and small. Through this partnership, Cub Cadet and TaskEasy are doing as much good as we can for those who are putting it all on the line for us."

For more information about this offer, including official rules, please visit cubcadet.com/heroes.

ABOUT CUB CADET

Established in 1961, Cub Cadet engineers, designs and builds outdoor power equipment using the highest-quality components sourced locally and globally. Through a dedicated and extensive network of dealers and retailers, Cub Cadet delivers a full line of high-performance power equipment and services that cover all aspects of grounds care for professionals and homeowners, including four-wheel-steering zero-turn riders, lap bar zero-turn riders, utility vehicles, lawn and garden tractors, specialty turf products, chore products, snow blowers and more. Based in Valley City, Ohio, Cub Cadet is recognized worldwide for its legacy in engineering excellence and its progressive dedication to thoughtfully designing around the people who depend on Cub Cadet equipment to help unlock the full potential of their outdoor spaces. For more information on all Cub Cadet products, visit cubcadet.com.

About TaskEasy

TaskEasy's mission is to provide automated yard care and maintenance solutions for everyone, everywhere. In just six years, TaskEasy has become one of the largest providers of lawn and yard care in the world by developing technology to simplify how property management services are ordered and managed. From large residential and commercial property portfolio owners with tens of thousands of properties down to individual homeowners, TaskEasy customers can price, order and manage yard care and cleaning services without in-person contact using TaskEasy's website and large customer APIs. Work is dispatched to TaskEasy's network of over 15,000+ independent contractor entities representing tens of thousands of workers across all 50 states via TaskEasy's contractor mobile app, which allows contractors to learn about the specifics of task requirements and supply proof of task completion with before & after photos captured in the app. For more information, visit taskeasy.com.

