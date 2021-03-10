Cub Cadet Electrifies Its Residential Lawn Care Line

CLEVELAND, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by 60 years of innovation and experience in developing industry-leading outdoor power equipment, Cub Cadet® is launching a full line of electric outdoor power equipment that provides hassle-free power for any lawn.

Cub Cadet's lithium-ion battery line features the same uncompromising commitment to design, comfort and performance found in all of its products. The electric lineup is proven to deliver the same results as Cub Cadet's industry-leading gas models. From the Ultima ZT1 42E zero turn mower to the 60 Volt MAX String Trimmer, the electric line provides all the tools needed to fine-tune every part of your lawn.

"Cub Cadet is deeply committed to innovating to meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers," said Jason Koleki, director of Product Marketing Ride-On Equipment, Cub Cadet. "The momentum behind electric-powered outdoor power equipment is undeniable, so we're excited to expand on the legacy and reputation of our gas-powered products to deliver electric options that pack more than enough power to get the job done."

Ultima ZT1 42E

The Ultima Series zero-turn mower, the top-selling model in the residential zero-turn category, has been redesigned as a fully electric lithiuim-ion unit. Continuous 2- x 2-inch square tubular frame enhances strength and durability. User-centric design includes a high-back seat, ergonomic hand grips, rubber floor mat and USB charging port. Fifteen quarter-inch deck height adjustments and a 42-inch stamped deck powered by two independent brushless motors provide the perfect cut every time.

XT1 Enduro LT42E

As the next generation of lawn tractors, the XT Enduro Series is loaded with modern comforts like automotive-inspired design and steering, automatic transmission, USB charging port, adjustable seating and cruise control.

Both the Ultima ZT1 42E and the XT1 Enduro LT42E feature:

Up to two acres of cut time on a single charge with no power fade

with no power fade Less maintenance including no gas, oil changes, spark plugs, fuel storage, pulleys or belts

including no gas, oil changes, spark plugs, fuel storage, pulleys or belts Four hours to a fully charged battery and 64%* quieter than a comparable gas unit

to a fully charged battery and than a comparable gas unit Backed by a strong four-year battery and three-year full machine warranty

Additional Cub Cadet electric products coming soon include:

CC30E Riding Lawn Mower

60 Volt Max 21" Signature Cut™ Push Walk-Behind Mower

60 Volt MAX Chainsaw

60 Volt MAX Hedge Trimmer

60 Volt MAX Leaf Blower

60 Volt MAX String Trimmer

Each of the 60 Volt MAX products run on the same, interchangeable lithium-ion battery system, while riders will feature a dedicated battery unique to each mower's output.

With no gas, no oil changes, no spark plugs, no belts and no pulleys needed, Cub Cadet's electric lineup promises less maintenance and more freedom to kick back and relax outdoors. On CubCadet.com, homeowners can answer four simple questions to find out just how much time they can save each year by switching to one of Cub Cadet's new electric mowers.

The electric line will be available in limited quantities online, at local Cub Cadet dealerships, and at The Home Depot stores nationwide beginning Spring 2021. Visit https://www.cubcadet.com/en_US/electric-mowers-and-tools for more information.

*A-weighted sound level per ISO-5395-1, 95% confidence comparing XT1 Enduro Series LT42 and Ultima Series ZT1 42.

About Cub Cadet

Established in 1961, Cub Cadet engineers, designs and builds outdoor power equipment using the highest-quality components sourced locally and globally. Through a dedicated and extensive network of dealers and retailers, Cub Cadet delivers a full line of high-performance power equipment and services that cover all aspects of grounds care for professionals and homeowners – including battery and gasoline-powered lap bar zero-turn riders, lawn and garden tractors, handheld and chore products, and four-wheel steer zero-turn riders, snow throwers, utility vehicles and more. Based in Valley City, Ohio, Cub Cadet is recognized worldwide for its legacy in engineering excellence and its progressive dedication to thoughtfully designing around the people who depend on Cub Cadet equipment to help unlock the full potential of their outdoor spaces. For more information on all Cub Cadet products, visit cubcadet.com.

