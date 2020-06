Cubic Strengthens NextCity Vision with Contract to Deploy Intelligent Traffic Technologies in Merida, Mexico

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division was awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to install advanced traffic management technologies for the city of Merida, Mexico. Cubic partnered with Vixionere SAPI de C.V. to deploy the Trafficware ATMS central transport management platform, controllers and Transit Signal Priority software, which utilizes and is integrated with Cubic’s NextBus real-time platform, at all project intersections. Cubic will also install the SynchroGreen Adaptive Signal Control module at over 50 intersections.

"We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Vixionere and the city of Merida, Mexico to build its transportation management infrastructure as it becomes a part of the next generation of smart cities,” said Joe Custer, vice president and general manager of Trafficware, Cubic Transportation Systems. "This award is a great example of synergies between the CTS solutions. The Trafficware-NextBus solution designed for Merida is ideal for transportation agencies around the world that are looking to work smarter and integrate multiple modes of transportation to improve the utilization of their roadways and transportation networks.”

The Trafficware ATMS is the most technologically advanced central transport management system on the market, offering a powerful tool for monitoring and controlling an agency’s traffic control and intelligent transportation system (ITS) infrastructure. Trafficware ATMS brings traffic network data into a single repository for a real-time, integrated view of traffic operations. The interface will use Cubic’s NextBus real-time bus positioning information to give signal priority to transit vehicles. By utilizing NextBus’ predictive bus stop arrival software, the system will analyze whether the transit vehicle is ahead or behind schedule and will appropriately manage the signal to ensure the transit vehicle maintains its schedule. Trafficware’s SynchroGreen Adaptive Signal Control reduces delay and travel time by adjusting signal timing plans in real-time based on current traffic conditions.

Cubic’s innovative and integrated suite of software, devices and hardware solutions for traffic management improves quality of life in cities all around the world. Merida joins a rapidly growing number of cities to rely on Cubic to manage urban mobility.

There are more than 300 Trafficware ATMS installations with hardware and software products deployed at over 50,000 intersections on four continents. NextBus provides real-time passenger information systems to over 100 transit agencies, organizations, institutions and airports and serves more than 300 million travelers each year.

