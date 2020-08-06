Cubic to Participate in Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Bradley H. Feldmann and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anshooman Aga will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference, being held virtually on Wednesday, August 12 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live audio webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of Cubic’s website at https://www.cubic.com/investor-relations/events-presentations.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

