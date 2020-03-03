|
03.03.2020 19:15:00
Cubic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in New York City
Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anshooman Aga will participate in two investor conferences in March.
-
Wolfe Research FinTech Forum (investor meetings only)
- Date: Tuesday, March 10
- Location: New York City
-
J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference (fireside chat and investor meetings)
- Date: Wednesday, March 11
- Fireside chat: 1:35 p.m. EDT
- Location: New York City
The live audio webcast for the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Cubic’s website at https://www.cubic.com/investor-relations/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days.
About Cubic Corporation
Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005870/en/
Nachrichten zu Cubic Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.02.20
|Cubic Corp (CUB) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
04.02.20
|Ausblick: Cubic vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.12.19
|Is Cubic a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
21.11.19
|Why La-Z-Boy, E*Trade Financial, and Cubic Slumped Today (MotleyFool)
|
21.11.19
|Why Cubic Stock Just Fell 18% (MotleyFool)
|
21.11.19
|Cubic Corp (CUB) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)