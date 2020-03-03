Cubic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in New York City

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anshooman Aga will participate in two investor conferences in March.

Wolfe Research FinTech Forum (investor meetings only) Date: Tuesday, March 10 Location: New York City

(investor meetings only) J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference (fireside chat and investor meetings) Date: Wednesday, March 11 Fireside chat: 1:35 p.m. EDT Location: New York City

The live audio webcast for the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Cubic’s website at https://www.cubic.com/investor-relations/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days.

