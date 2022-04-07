|
07.04.2022 10:28:49
Cuddly toy reviews being used to boost headphones on Amazon, says Which?
Magazine found sellers misusing ‘review merging’ to raise star rating of items from chargers to nose stripsAmazon sellers have been artificially boosting their products’ influential customer ratings by co-opting positive reviews of unrelated items, a leading consumer magazine has reported.Which? said nine of the 10 highest-rated headphones on Amazon were carrying glowing reviews that were actually for products such as cuddly toys, jigsaw puzzles and umbrellas. They included two that carried the “Amazon’s choice” mark of approval. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
