Cue Health Receives Emergency Use Authorization For Molecular Test To Detect Mpox

(RTTNews) - Cue Health (HLTH) has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its molecular test to detect the mpox virus. The nucleic acid amplification test is run on a Cue Reader, and delivers results in 25 minutes. Cue Health noted that it is the company's first non-COVID test to receive FDA authorization.

Ayub Khattak, CEO of Cue Health, said: "The FDA EUA for our Mpox Molecular Test provides a great tool for clinicians and their patients and demonstrates our platform's versatility."

