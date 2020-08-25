CUJO AI Joins the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), Strengthening Involvement in Future 5G Infrastructure

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, the global leader in the development and application of artificial intelligence to improve the security, control and privacy of connected devices, announced today that it has joined the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). In joining this key institution, CUJO AI not only gains recognition for its AI- driven technology and Digital Life Protection solutions but also gains an advantage in grasping opportunities arising from future rollouts of 5G infrastructure and applications.

ETSI is the world's leading Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Standards Development Organization, which defines harmonized standards for telecommunications, products and services. ETSI works with players in all of these markets with a view toward harmonizing technological connectivity and interoperability at the international level.

The organization has over 900 members, including the world's leading and most innovative players in the ICT arena, such as Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia, etc. Its members contribute directly to establishing new industry standards. As such, membership to the Institute constitutes a decisive advantage in rapidly adopting the new standards.

CUJO AI will dedicate exclusive resources to work as an active member in the different standards workgroups.

"We are pleased to be one of the appointed industry experts of the ETSI organization and be able to form part of its standardization efforts. CUJO AI will benefit from new, innovative developments and greater visibility due to our participation in a whole ecosystem of the world's leading technology players. We are certain that our contribution will also be a tremendous asset in ensuring we are at the forefront of upcoming 5G developments. Our team at CUJO AI is looking forward to sharing our expertise and first-hand experience of creating solutions that are transforming the cybersecurity landscape," said Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI.

With over half a billion connected devices monitored and protected daily, CUJO AI brings to fixed network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world a complete portfolio of products to provide end users with a seamlessly integrated suite of Digital Life Protection services. Last year, CUJO AI also announced it is providing its AI-powered Digital Life Protection solutions to both Tier1 US network operators, Comcast and Charter Communications .

About CUJO AI:

Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence models and uniquely built on billions of real-world data points, the CUJO AI portfolio of products is designed to gain a clear insight on how data moves across networks and to digitally protect people and devices, creating a safer smart-living experience in homes, businesses and connected communities. Network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world utilize the CUJO AI portfolio of products to provide users with a seamlessly integrated suite of value-added services, covering network monitoring and protection, advanced connected device identification, real-time network security, and privacy protection.

