Culinary Superstar Geoffrey Zakarian and Dash® Fuel Partnership with Launch of New Zakarian by Dash Kitchen Line

This latest kitchenware installment builds upon the long-standing success between these two partners with revolutionary nonstick cast iron cookware, new cutlery and more

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash , the healthy-living kitchen brand, is taking its world-renowned partnership with celebrity chef, restaurateur and host, Geoffrey Zakarian , to the next level with the launch of the new Zakarian by Dash brand. This new cookware collection highlights top quality products and industry leading innovations, inviting foodies to elevate their everyday dining with restaurant-quality dishes at home.

"I am delighted to be continuing my partnership with Dash in a brand that shares my goal to make home cooking easier and more efficient," says Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian. "This latest collection is an extension of our existing partnership that brings consumers revolutionary products, like nonstick cast iron cookware, and allows for them to take the next step in their culinary journey by elevating their skills in the kitchen."

The Zakarian by Dash collection's debut includes six products - all available for purchase on Amazon.com and by Dash.com beginning today with even more to come in early 2023, including, stainless steel cookware, additional premium cutlery and more. Each product delivers the Food Network host and culinary expert's sophisticated taste, decades of experience and signature style to everyday meals. New additions to the kitchenware line include:

Nonstick Cast Iron Collection: Four new cookware introductions deliver maximum searing capability while offering convenience and durability. Features include a maintenance free titanium infused TruPro* Fusion ceramic non-stick coating and compatibility with all stovetops, ovens and grills up to 500°F. Combines all the benefits of traditional cast iron with the easy cleanup of nonstick cookware.

12"x12" Grill Topper: Allows for even heat distribution and a smooth, stable grilling surface.

14" Wok: Effortlessly stir fry, steam and more for the entire family.

9"x13" Pan with Pour Spout: Provides easy serving and precise draining, while its silicone grips make it easy to transport the pan from oven to table.

4.5QT Deep Skillet with Lid: Perfect for one pan meals or making restaurant-quality fried food at home. Includes a helper handle and easy pour spout for serving sauces or simple draining.

2Pc Paring Knife Set: Slice, peel and chop with this 2pc set that includes one smooth and one serrated paring knife. Constructed of German steel, these full tang blades offer precise cuts and incredible balance.

"We are thrilled to evolve our partnership with Iron Chef Zakarian and collaborate on the latest collection," says Evan Dash, StoreBound Founder and CEO. "At Dash, we believe in providing everyone with the best kitchen tools available, so they can enjoy making healthy food at home. Zakarian by Dash combines Geoffrey's vast professional kitchen experience and expertise with Dash's innovative spirit, resulting in this amazing collection that makes cooking like a pro at home a reality."

Dash, a housewares brand developed and produced by StoreBound, has teamed up with Chef Zakarian since the release of the Zakarian Pro for Home line in 2016. With over one million products sold, the partnership has been a proven success. This new chapter further integrates the two powerhouse teams in the culinary landscape.

To stay up to date on the latest from Dash, visit www.bydash.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram . To learn more about the world of Zakarian, visit www.geoffreyzakarian.com and follow @ZakarianKitchen or @GeoffreyZakarian on Instagram.

About Dash®

Dash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. Grounded in the belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life and eating whole, natural foods can make a big impact. Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious and healthy meals at home. That's what living unprocessed is all about.

About StoreBound

StoreBound is a family of brands bound by innovation. Leveraging a fully integrated model of concept, development and manufacturing, StoreBound delivers thoughtful, well-designed home and housewares products with the aim to win the hearts of our customers worldwide.

About Chef Geoffrey Zakarian

Geoffrey Zakarian is recognized by culinary industry insiders as a superstar chef in the restaurant world, and by food enthusiasts as an "Iron Chef," author, fashion icon, and trusted television presence. Highlights from his prolific Food Network television career include Iron Chef America, Big Restaurant Bet, Chopped and Emmy-nominated The Kitchen. With a wide range of gourmet foods and innovative culinary tools and cookware, Chef Zakarian is passionate about sharing his knowledge and helping home cooks easily elevate their meals.

