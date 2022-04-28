28.04.2022 15:00:00

CULLEN/FROST REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Board declares second quarter dividend on common and preferred stock

SAN ANTONIO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported first quarter 2022 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $97.4 million compared to $113.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.50 per diluted common share, compared to $1.77 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.79 percent and 9.58 percent, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 1.09 percent and 11.13 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the first quarter of 2022, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $272.2 million, up 3.1 percent, compared to the same quarter in 2021. Average loans for the first quarter of 2022 decreased $1.3 billion, or 7.3 percent, to $16.4 billion, from the $17.7 billion reported for the first quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, first quarter average loans of $16.1 billion represented a 8.3 percent  increase compared to the first quarter of 2021 and a 4.5 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Average deposits for the quarter were $43.0 billion, up $7.6 billion, or 21.3 percent, compared to the $35.4 billion reported for last year's first quarter. 

"In the first quarter, we achieved solid financial results while making investments to extend our world-class customer service to many new customers in Houston, Dallas, and throughout the state," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO. "Loans and deposits continued to grow steadily, and we remain well-positioned to benefit from a rising interest rate environment.

"Because of the hard work and consistent execution of Frost bankers in every region, in every branch, we have achieved numerous awards and successes. Our people take care of our customers, and I thank them for all that they do."

Noted financial data for the first quarter of 2022 follows:

  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the first quarter of 2022 were 12.78 percent, 13.32 percent and 14.97 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.
  • Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $272.2 million, an increase of 3.1 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 2.33 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2.31 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.72 percent for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $101.4 million, an increase of $8.2 million, or 8.7 percent, from the $93.2 million reported for the first quarter of 2021. Trust and investment management fees increased $3.3 million, or 9.5 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily due to increases in investment management fees (up $1.8 million), oil and gas fees (up $771,000) and real estate fees (up $626,000). Service charges on deposit accounts increased $2.7 million or 13.7 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by increases in commercial service charges (up $1.5 million) and overdraft charges (up $1.1 million). Other charges, commissions and fees increased $1.3 million, or 15.9 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in merchant services rebates (up $426,000), letter of credit fees (up $325,000) and income from the sale of mutual funds (up $321,000), among other things. Other non-interest income increased $1.3 million, or 16.0 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in public finance underwriting fees (up $1.6 million) and sundry and other miscellaneous income (up $1.1 million), partly offset by a decrease in income from customer derivative transactions (down $1.2 million).
  • Non-interest expense was $238.7 million for the quarter, up $28.6 million, or 13.6 percent, compared to the $210.1 million reported for the first quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $17.9 million, or 19.1 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to an increase in salaries, due to normal, annual merit and market increases as well as the implementation of a $20 per hour minimum wage in December, 2021. Salaries and wages expense was also impacted by an increase in the number of employees, an increase in incentive compensation and a decrease in salary costs deferred in connection with loan originations. We are experiencing an increasingly competitive labor market which has resulted in and could continue to result in an increase in our staffing costs. Employee benefits expense of $24.2 million represented an increase of $1.7 million, or 7.5 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in payroll taxes and 401(k) plan expense. Other non-interest expense increased $5.9 million, or 15.9 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase included fluctuations in advertising/promotions expense (up $2.1 million); professional services expense (up $1.8 million); travel, meals and entertainment (up $1.2 million); and a decrease in costs deferred as loan origination costs (down $1.1 million), among other things. Net occupancy expense increased $1.4 million, or 5.2 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in repairs and maintenance/service contracts expense (up $737,000) and depreciation on buildings and leasehold improvements (together up $355,000), among other things, and was affected by our expansion efforts in the Houston and Dallas regions.
  • For the first quarter of 2022, the company did not report a credit loss expense, and reported net charge-offs of $6.3 million. This compares to no credit loss expense and net charge-offs of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a credit loss expense of $63,000 and net charge-offs of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.49 percent at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.52 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and 1.46 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans, which carry a guarantee from the SBA, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.51 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 1.56 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and 1.77 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Non-accrual loans were $49.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to $53.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $51.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.75 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 31 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 31 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13729164. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $51.3 billion in assets at March 31, 2022. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Political instability.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The potential impact of climate change.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Technological changes.
  • The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
  • The impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, including the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, terrorism or other geopolitical events.

Further, statements about the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

A.B. Mendez
Investor Relations
210.220.5234

or

Bill Day
Media Relations
210.220.5427

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)












2022


2021


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS










Net interest income

$ 249,071


$ 240,708


$ 246,122


$ 257,156


$ 240,881

Net interest income (1)

272,194


264,049


269,321


279,997


263,949

Credit loss expense





63

Non-interest income:










     Trust and investment management fees

38,656


38,425


37,381


37,874


35,314

     Service charges on deposit accounts

22,740


22,234


21,216


19,849


19,993

     Insurance commissions and fees

16,608


11,714


11,748


10,773


17,313

     Interchange and card transaction fees

4,226


4,237


4,490


4,641


4,093

     Other charges, commissions and fees

9,627


10,107


9,785


8,640


8,304

     Net gain (loss) on securities transactions


69




     Other

9,533


22,270


8,569


9,470


8,219

          Total non-interest income

101,390


109,056


93,189


91,247


93,236











Non-interest expense:










     Salaries and wages

111,329


105,541


99,463


97,035


93,458

     Employee benefits

24,220


19,189


21,576


18,728


22,536

     Net occupancy

27,411


27,435


27,208


26,650


26,051

     Technology, furniture and equipment

29,157


28,230


28,494


27,998


28,016

     Deposit insurance

3,633


3,339


3,088


2,877


2,928

     Intangible amortization

146


153


157


185


202

     Other

42,836


54,708


38,017


41,781


36,951

          Total non-interest expense

238,732


238,595


218,003


215,254


210,142

Income before income taxes

111,729


111,169


121,308


133,149


123,912

Income taxes

12,627


10,148


13,333


15,081


7,897

Net income

99,102


101,021


107,975


118,068


116,015

Preferred stock dividends

1,669


1,669


1,668


1,669


2,151

Net income available to common shareholders

$   97,433


$   99,352


$ 106,307


$ 116,399


$ 113,864











PER COMMON SHARE DATA










Earnings per common share - basic

$       1.51


$       1.54


$       1.66


$       1.81


$       1.78

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.50


1.54


1.65


1.80


1.77

Cash dividends per common share

0.75


0.75


0.75


0.72


0.72

Book value per common share at end of quarter

56.65


67.11


66.39


66.44


64.89











OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES










Period-end common shares

64,094


63,986


63,668


63,646


63,532

Weighted-average common shares - basic

64,051


63,879


63,652


63,606


63,306

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

410


462


445


496


510

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

64,461


64,341


64,097


64,102


63,816











SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS










Return on average assets

0.79 %


0.81 %


0.90 %


1.02 %


1.09 %

Return on average common equity

9.58


9.26


9.87


11.18


11.13

Net interest income to average earning assets

2.33


2.31


2.47


2.65


2.72











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2022


2021


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY










($ in millions)










Average Balance:










     Loans

$   16,386


$   15,984


$   16,189


$   17,246


$   17,684

     Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program

16,084


15,391


14,824


14,598


14,853

     Earning assets

47,339


46,008


43,980


42,916


39,804

     Total assets

50,323


48,897


46,774


45,665


42,530

     Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

17,961


17,885


16,999


16,456


15,309

     Interest-bearing deposits

25,001


23,142


22,117


21,815


20,097

     Total deposits

42,962


41,027


39,116


38,271


35,406

     Shareholders' equity

4,270


4,400


4,417


4,320


4,295











Period-End Balance:










     Loans

$   16,543


$   16,336


$   15,833


$   16,596


$   17,890

     Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program

16,335


15,908


15,005


14,670


14,760

     Earning assets

48,107


48,063


44,964


43,943


41,380

     Goodwill and intangible assets

656


656


656


656


656

     Total assets

51,296


50,878


47,860


46,698


44,047

     Total deposits

44,431


42,696


39,613


38,734


36,925

     Shareholders' equity

3,776


4,440


4,372


4,374


4,268

     Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

4,148


4,092


4,022


3,961


3,880











ASSET QUALITY










($ in thousands)










Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$ 246,835


$ 248,666


$ 250,150


$ 255,288


$ 261,258

     As a percentage of period-end loans

1.49 %


1.52 %


1.58 %


1.54 %


1.46 %











Net charge-offs:

$     6,295


$     2,789


$     2,115


$     1,591


$     1,919

     Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.16 %


0.07 %


0.05 %


0.04 %


0.04 %











Non-accrual loans:

$   48,966


$   53,713


$   57,055


$   57,250


$   50,976

     As a percentage of total loans

0.30 %


0.33 %


0.36 %


0.34 %


0.28 %

     As a percentage of total assets

0.10


0.11


0.12


0.12


0.12











CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS










Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

12.78 %


13.13 %


13.42 %


13.60 %


13.45 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.32


13.70


14.01


14.21


14.07

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.97


15.45


15.90


16.17


16.07

Leverage Ratio

7.08


7.34


7.52


7.60


7.97

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

7.36


8.73


9.14


9.37


9.69

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

8.48


9.00


9.44


9.46


10.10











(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).



 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2022


2021


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)










Earning Assets:










     Interest-bearing deposits

0.18 %


0.15 %


0.15 %


0.11  %


0.10 %

     Federal funds sold

0.37


0.22


0.48


0.15


0.24

     Resell agreements

0.27


0.25


0.29


0.20


0.15

     Securities

2.88


3.08


3.35


3.36


3.41

     Loans, net of unearned discounts

3.74


3.89


4.16


4.28


3.87

     Total earning assets

2.39


2.36


2.53


2.71


2.78











Interest-Bearing Liabilities:










     Interest-bearing deposits:










          Savings and interest checking

0.01


0.01


0.01


0.01


0.01

          Money market deposit accounts

0.12


0.11


0.10


0.09


0.07

          Time accounts

0.29


0.21


0.24


0.32


0.53

               Total interest-bearing deposits

0.08


0.07


0.07


0.06


0.07











     Total deposits

0.05


0.04


0.04


0.04


0.04











     Federal funds purchased

0.17


0.12


0.13


0.08


0.08

     Repurchase agreements

0.10


0.10


0.11


0.11


0.09

     Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

1.90


1.81


1.85


1.87


1.89

     Subordinated notes payable and other notes

4.69


4.70


4.70


4.70


4.70

     Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.11


0.10


0.10


0.10


0.10











     Net interest spread

2.28


2.26


2.43


2.61


2.68

     Net interest income to total average earning assets

2.33


2.31


2.47


2.65


2.72











AVERAGE BALANCES










($ in millions)










Assets:










     Interest-bearing deposits

$ 13,766


$ 15,549


$ 15,278


$ 13,347


$   9,865

     Federal funds sold

14


31


2


21


5

     Resell agreements

6


8


8


8


3

     Securities

17,166


14,436


12,503


12,294


12,247

     Loans, net of unearned discount

16,386


15,984


16,189


17,246


17,684

          Total earning assets

$ 47,339


$ 46,008


$ 43,980


$ 42,916


$ 39,804











Liabilities:










     Interest-bearing deposits:










          Savings and interest checking

$ 11,954


$ 11,205


$ 10,910


$ 10,882


$   9,714

          Money market deposit accounts

11,859


10,823


10,086


9,790


9,245

          Time accounts

1,187


1,114


1,121


1,143


1,138

               Total interest-bearing deposits

25,001


23,142


22,117


21,815


20,097











               Total deposits

42,962


41,027


39,116


38,271


35,406











     Federal funds purchased

28


27


27


34


41

     Repurchase agreements

2,052


2,368


2,188


2,059


1,840

     Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

123


126


137


136


136

     Subordinated notes payable and other notes

99


99


99


99


99

          Total interest-bearing funds

$ 27,302


$ 25,762


$ 24,568


$ 24,143


$ 22,213











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cullen/Frost Bankers)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cullenfrost-reports-first-quarter-results-301535299.html

SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

