27.10.2022 15:00:00
CULLEN/FROST REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS
Board declares fourth quarter dividend on common and preferred stock
SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported third quarter 2022 results.
Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $168.1 million compared to $106.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.59 per diluted common share, compared to $1.65 per diluted common share reported a year earlier, representing a 57.0 percent increase. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.27 percent and 20.13 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 0.90 percent and 9.87 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.
For the third quarter of 2022, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $379.5 million, up 40.9 percent, compared to the same quarter in 2021. Average loans for the third quarter of 2022 increased $633.6 million, or 3.9 percent, to $16.8 billion, from the $16.2 billion reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, third quarter average loans of $16.8 billion represented a 13.0 percent increase compared to the third quarter of 2021 and a 1.3 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2022. Average deposits for the third quarter were $45.8 billion, up $6.7 billion, or 17.1 percent, compared to the $39.1 billion reported for last year's third quarter, and up $1.1 billion, or 2.4 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022.
"Our third quarter results demonstrate how well-positioned we are for a rising interest rate environment, and they highlight our employees' success in executing our organic growth strategy," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO. "The performance resulted in part from higher interest rates, but we also have shared those increases with our customers in the form of higher rates on deposit accounts. That, in turn, has led to increased deposit growth and bolstered our relationships with customers.
"That investment, along with our investments in regional expansion projects, our new residential mortgage product, and enhancements in customer experiences, will lead to further benefits in the long term."
For the first nine months of 2022, net income available to common shareholders was $383.0 million, up 13.8 percent compared to $336.6 million for the first nine months of 2021. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2021 was $5.90 compared to $5.22 in the year-earlier period, representing an increase of 13.0 percent. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first nine months of 2022 were 1.00 percent and 14.19 percent, respectively, compared to 1.00 percent and 10.72 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2021.
Noted financial data for the third quarter of 2022 follows:
- The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the third quarter of 2022 were 12.74 percent, 13.26 percent and 14.80 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.
- Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $379.5 million, an increase of 40.9 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.01 percent for the third quarter of 2022, a 45 basis point increase from 2.56 percent for the second quarter of 2022 and compared to 2.47 percent for the third quarter of 2021.
- Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $99.8 million, an increase of $6.6 million, or 7.1 percent, from the $93.2 million reported for the third quarter of 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.7 million, or 8.2 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 was primarily related to increases in overdraft charges (up $1.9 million). Insurance commissions and fees increased $1.4 million, or 12.0 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of an increase in commission income (up $1.4 million). Other charges, commissions and fees increased $1.3 million, or 13.4 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in income from the placement of money market accounts (up $1.6 million) and merchant services rebates/bonuses (up $417,000), among other things, partly offset by a decrease in income from the sale of mutual funds (down $983,000).
- Non-interest expense was $257.9 million for the quarter, up $39.9 million, or 18.3 percent, compared to the $218.0 million reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $27.7 million, or 27.9 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases as well as the implementation of a $20 per hour minimum wage in December, 2021. Salaries and wages were also impacted by our investments in organic expansion in the Houston and Dallas markets, as well as preparations for our mortgage loan product offering, and increases in incentive compensation. Other non-interest expense increased $7.7 million, or 20.3 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 included increases in advertising/promotions expense (up $2.0 million); professional services expense (up $1.3 million); travel, meals and entertainment (up $1.2 million); and sundry and other miscellaneous expenses (up $1.2 million), among other things. Technology, furniture and equipment expense increased $2.3 million, or 8.0 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the three months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $999,000), and software maintenance (up $846,000).
- For the third quarter of 2022, the company did not report a credit loss expense, and reported net charge-offs of $2.9 million. This compares to no credit loss expense and net loan charge-offs of $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and no credit loss expense and net loan charge-offs of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.38 percent at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.43 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and 1.58 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Non-accrual loans were $29.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to $35.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and $57.1 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021.
The Cullen/Frost board declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.87 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13733614. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.
Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $52.9 billion in assets at September 30, 2022. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results
Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). These may include statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.
Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
- The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
- Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
- Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
- Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
- Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
- Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
- Changes in our liquidity position.
- Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
- The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
- Changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits.
- Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
- Technological changes.
- The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.
- Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
- Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
- Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
- Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
- Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
- The soundness of other financial institutions.
- Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
- Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
- Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
- Political instability.
- Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
- The potential impact of climate change.
- The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.
- The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
- The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
- The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
- Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.
In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may continue to be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, including the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, terrorism or other geopolitical events.
Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$ 355,547
$ 288,208
$ 249,071
$ 240,708
$ 246,122
Net interest income (1)
379,518
311,377
272,194
264,049
269,321
Credit loss expense
—
—
—
—
—
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
38,552
37,776
38,656
38,425
37,381
Service charges on deposit accounts
22,960
23,870
22,740
22,234
21,216
Insurance commissions and fees
13,152
11,776
16,608
11,714
11,748
Interchange and card transaction fees
4,614
4,911
4,226
4,237
4,490
Other charges, commissions and fees
11,095
9,887
9,627
10,107
9,785
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
—
—
—
69
—
Other
9,448
9,707
9,533
22,270
8,569
Total non-interest income
99,821
97,927
101,390
109,056
93,189
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
127,189
116,881
111,329
105,541
99,463
Employee benefits
21,680
20,733
24,220
19,189
21,576
Net occupancy
28,133
28,379
27,411
27,435
27,208
Technology, furniture and equipment
30,781
29,921
29,157
28,230
28,494
Deposit insurance
4,279
3,724
3,633
3,339
3,088
Intangible amortization
103
131
146
153
157
Other
45,733
46,578
42,836
54,708
38,017
Total non-interest expense
257,898
246,347
238,732
238,595
218,003
Income before income taxes
197,470
139,788
111,729
111,169
121,308
Income taxes
27,710
20,674
12,627
10,148
13,333
Net income
169,760
119,114
99,102
101,021
107,975
Preferred stock dividends
1,668
1,669
1,669
1,669
1,668
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 168,092
$ 117,445
$ 97,433
$ 99,352
$ 106,307
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 2.60
$ 1.82
$ 1.51
$ 1.54
$ 1.66
Earnings per common share - diluted
2.59
1.81
1.50
1.54
1.65
Cash dividends per common share
0.87
0.75
0.75
0.75
0.75
Book value per common share at end of quarter
41.53
49.93
56.65
67.11
66.39
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
64,211
64,123
64,094
63,986
63,668
Weighted-average common shares - basic
64,158
64,113
64,051
63,879
63,652
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
343
354
410
462
445
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
64,501
64,467
64,461
64,341
64,097
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.27 %
0.92 %
0.79 %
0.81 %
0.90 %
Return on average common equity
20.13
13.88
9.58
9.26
9.87
Net interest income to average earning assets
3.01
2.56
2.33
2.31
2.47
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
2022
2021
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
$ 16,823
$ 16,674
$ 16,386
$ 15,984
$ 16,189
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
16,752
16,531
16,084
15,391
14,824
Earning assets
49,062
47,880
47,339
46,008
43,980
Total assets
52,383
51,088
50,323
48,897
46,774
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
18,511
18,355
17,961
17,885
16,999
Interest-bearing deposits
27,292
26,371
25,001
23,142
22,117
Total deposits
45,803
44,726
42,962
41,027
39,116
Shareholders' equity
3,459
3,540
4,270
4,400
4,417
Period-End Balance:
Loans
$ 16,951
$ 16,736
$ 16,543
$ 16,336
$ 15,833
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
16,900
16,644
16,335
15,908
15,005
Earning assets
49,517
48,404
48,107
48,063
44,964
Goodwill and intangible assets
655
656
656
656
656
Total assets
52,946
51,785
51,296
50,878
47,860
Total deposits
46,560
45,602
44,431
42,696
39,613
Shareholders' equity
2,812
3,347
3,776
4,440
4,372
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
4,341
4,221
4,148
4,092
4,022
ASSET QUALITY
($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
$ 234,315
$ 239,632
$ 246,835
$ 248,666
$ 250,150
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.38 %
1.43 %
1.49 %
1.52 %
1.58 %
Net charge-offs:
$ 2,854
$ 2,807
$ 6,295
$ 2,789
$ 2,115
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.07 %
0.07 %
0.16 %
0.07 %
0.05 %
Non-accrual loans:
$ 29,904
$ 35,125
$ 48,966
$ 53,713
$ 57,055
As a percentage of total loans
0.18 %
0.21 %
0.30 %
0.33 %
0.36 %
As a percentage of total assets
0.06
0.07
0.10
0.11
0.12
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
12.74 %
12.64 %
12.78 %
13.13 %
13.42 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.26
13.17
13.32
13.70
14.01
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.80
14.75
14.97
15.45
15.90
Leverage Ratio
7.09
7.03
7.08
7.34
7.52
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
5.31
6.46
7.36
8.73
9.14
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
6.60
6.93
8.48
9.00
9.44
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS
Net interest income
$ 892,826
$ 744,159
Net interest income (1)
963,089
813,266
Credit loss expense
—
63
Non-interest income:
Trust and investment management fees
114,984
110,569
Service charges on deposit accounts
69,570
61,058
Insurance commissions and fees
41,536
39,834
Interchange and card transaction fees
13,751
13,224
Other charges, commissions and fees
30,609
26,729
Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
—
—
Other
28,688
26,258
Total non-interest income
299,138
277,672
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and wages
355,399
289,956
Employee benefits
66,633
62,840
Net occupancy
83,923
79,909
Technology, furniture and equipment
89,859
84,508
Deposit insurance
11,636
8,893
Intangible amortization
380
544
Other
135,147
116,749
Total non-interest expense
742,977
643,399
Income before income taxes
448,987
378,369
Income taxes
61,011
36,311
Net income
387,976
342,058
Preferred stock dividends
5,006
5,488
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 382,970
$ 336,570
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 5.92
$ 5.25
Earnings per common share - diluted
5.90
5.22
Cash dividends per common share
2.37
2.19
Book value per common share at end of quarter
41.53
66.39
OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES
Period-end common shares
64,211
63,668
Weighted-average common shares - basic
64,108
63,523
Dilutive effect of stock compensation
369
489
Weighted-average common shares - diluted
64,477
64,012
SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.00 %
1.00 %
Return on average common equity
14.19
10.72
Net interest income to average earning assets
2.64
2.61
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
As of or for the
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
($ in millions)
Average Balance:
Loans
$ 16,630
$ 17,034
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
16,458
14,758
Earning assets
48,100
42,249
Total assets
51,276
45,004
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
18,277
16,262
Interest-bearing deposits
26,230
21,350
Total deposits
44,507
37,612
Shareholders' equity
3,753
4,345
Period-End Balance:
Loans
$ 16,951
$ 15,833
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program
16,900
15,005
Earning assets
49,517
44,964
Goodwill and intangible assets
655
656
Total assets
52,946
47,860
Total deposits
46,560
39,613
Shareholders' equity
2,812
4,372
Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)
4,341
4,022
ASSET QUALITY
($ in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
$ 234,315
$ 250,150
As a percentage of period-end loans
1.38 %
1.58 %
Net charge-offs:
11,956
5,625
Annualized as a percentage of average loans
0.10 %
0.04 %
Non-accrual loans:
$ 29,904
$ 57,055
As a percentage of total loans
0.18 %
0.36 %
As a percentage of total assets
0.06
0.12
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
12.74 %
13.42 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.26
14.01
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.80
15.90
Leverage Ratio
7.09
7.52
Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)
5.31
9.14
Equity to Assets Ratio (average)
7.32
9.65
(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)
2022
2021
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)
Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
2.27 %
0.80 %
0.18 %
0.15 %
0.15 %
Federal funds sold
2.44
1.26
0.37
0.22
0.48
Resell agreements
2.39
1.32
0.27
0.25
0.29
Securities
2.94
2.87
2.88
3.08
3.35
Loans, net of unearned discounts
4.89
4.04
3.74
3.89
4.16
Total earning assets
3.43
2.71
2.39
2.36
2.53
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
0.07
0.04
0.01
0.01
0.01
Money market deposit accounts
1.08
0.35
0.12
0.11
0.10
Time accounts
0.99
0.64
0.29
0.21
0.24
Total interest-bearing deposits
0.62
0.22
0.08
0.07
0.07
Total deposits
0.37
0.13
0.05
0.04
0.04
Federal funds purchased
2.33
0.84
0.17
0.12
0.13
Repurchase agreements
1.50
0.41
0.10
0.10
0.11
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
3.77
2.51
1.90
1.81
1.85
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
4.69
4.69
4.69
4.70
4.70
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.71
0.26
0.11
0.10
0.10
Net interest spread
2.72
2.45
2.28
2.26
2.43
Net interest income to total average earning assets
3.01
2.56
2.33
2.31
2.47
AVERAGE BALANCES
($ in millions)
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 12,776
$ 13,041
$ 13,766
$ 15,549
$ 15,278
Federal funds sold
51
31
14
31
2
Resell agreements
10
3
6
8
8
Securities
19,402
18,130
17,166
14,436
12,503
Loans, net of unearned discount
16,823
16,674
16,386
15,984
16,189
Total earning assets
$ 49,062
$ 47,880
$ 47,339
$ 46,008
$ 43,980
Liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Savings and interest checking
$ 12,235
$ 12,336
$ 11,954
$ 11,205
$ 10,910
Money market deposit accounts
13,466
12,608
11,859
10,823
10,086
Time accounts
1,591
1,427
1,187
1,114
1,121
Total interest-bearing deposits
27,292
26,371
25,001
23,142
22,117
Total deposits
45,803
44,726
42,962
41,027
39,116
Federal funds purchased
42
36
28
27
27
Repurchase agreements
1,960
1,743
2,052
2,368
2,188
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
123
123
123
126
137
Subordinated notes payable and other notes
99
99
99
99
99
Total interest-bearing funds
$ 29,516
$ 28,372
$ 27,302
$ 25,762
$ 24,568
(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
A.B. Mendez
Investor Relations
210.220.5234
or
Bill Day
Media Relations
210.220.5427
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cullenfrost-reports-third-quarter-results-301660576.html
SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
