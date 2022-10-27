CULLEN/FROST REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Board declares fourth quarter dividend on common and preferred stock

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported third quarter 2022 results.

Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $168.1 million compared to $106.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.59 per diluted common share, compared to $1.65 per diluted common share reported a year earlier, representing a 57.0 percent increase. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.27 percent and 20.13 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 0.90 percent and 9.87 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the third quarter of 2022, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $379.5 million, up 40.9 percent, compared to the same quarter in 2021. Average loans for the third quarter of 2022 increased $633.6 million, or 3.9 percent, to $16.8 billion, from the $16.2 billion reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, third quarter average loans of $16.8 billion represented a 13.0 percent increase compared to the third quarter of 2021 and a 1.3 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2022. Average deposits for the third quarter were $45.8 billion, up $6.7 billion, or 17.1 percent, compared to the $39.1 billion reported for last year's third quarter, and up $1.1 billion, or 2.4 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate how well-positioned we are for a rising interest rate environment, and they highlight our employees' success in executing our organic growth strategy," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO. "The performance resulted in part from higher interest rates, but we also have shared those increases with our customers in the form of higher rates on deposit accounts. That, in turn, has led to increased deposit growth and bolstered our relationships with customers.

"That investment, along with our investments in regional expansion projects, our new residential mortgage product, and enhancements in customer experiences, will lead to further benefits in the long term."

For the first nine months of 2022, net income available to common shareholders was $383.0 million, up 13.8 percent compared to $336.6 million for the first nine months of 2021. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2021 was $5.90 compared to $5.22 in the year-earlier period, representing an increase of 13.0 percent. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first nine months of 2022 were 1.00 percent and 14.19 percent, respectively, compared to 1.00 percent and 10.72 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2021.

Noted financial data for the third quarter of 2022 follows:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the third quarter of 2022 were 12.74 percent, 13.26 percent and 14.80 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.





Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $379.5 million , an increase of 40.9 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.01 percent for the third quarter of 2022, a 45 basis point increase from 2.56 percent for the second quarter of 2022 and compared to 2.47 percent for the third quarter of 2021.





, an increase of 40.9 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.01 percent for the third quarter of 2022, a 45 basis point increase from 2.56 percent for the second quarter of 2022 and compared to 2.47 percent for the third quarter of 2021. Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $99.8 million , an increase of $6.6 million , or 7.1 percent, from the $93.2 million reported for the third quarter of 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.7 million , or 8.2 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 was primarily related to increases in overdraft charges (up $1.9 million ). Insurance commissions and fees increased $1.4 million , or 12.0 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of an increase in commission income (up $1.4 million ). Other charges, commissions and fees increased $1.3 million , or 13.4 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in income from the placement of money market accounts (up $1.6 million ) and merchant services rebates/bonuses (up $417,000 ), among other things, partly offset by a decrease in income from the sale of mutual funds (down $983,000 ).





, an increase of , or 7.1 percent, from the reported for the third quarter of 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts increased , or 8.2 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 was primarily related to increases in overdraft charges (up ). Insurance commissions and fees increased , or 12.0 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of an increase in commission income (up ). Other charges, commissions and fees increased , or 13.4 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in income from the placement of money market accounts (up ) and merchant services rebates/bonuses (up ), among other things, partly offset by a decrease in income from the sale of mutual funds (down ). Non-interest expense was $257.9 million for the quarter, up $39.9 million , or 18.3 percent, compared to the $218.0 million reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $27.7 million , or 27.9 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases as well as the implementation of a $20 per hour minimum wage in December, 2021. Salaries and wages were also impacted by our investments in organic expansion in the Houston and Dallas markets, as well as preparations for our mortgage loan product offering, and increases in incentive compensation. Other non-interest expense increased $7.7 million , or 20.3 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 included increases in advertising/promotions expense (up $2.0 million ); professional services expense (up $1.3 million ); travel, meals and entertainment (up $1.2 million ); and sundry and other miscellaneous expenses (up $1.2 million ), among other things. Technology, furniture and equipment expense increased $2.3 million , or 8.0 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the three months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $999,000 ), and software maintenance (up $846,000 ).





for the quarter, up , or 18.3 percent, compared to the reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased , or 27.9 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases as well as the implementation of a per hour minimum wage in December, 2021. Salaries and wages were also impacted by our investments in organic expansion in the and markets, as well as preparations for our mortgage loan product offering, and increases in incentive compensation. Other non-interest expense increased , or 20.3 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter of 2022 included increases in advertising/promotions expense (up ); professional services expense (up ); travel, meals and entertainment (up ); and sundry and other miscellaneous expenses (up ), among other things. Technology, furniture and equipment expense increased , or 8.0 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase during the three months ended was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up ), and software maintenance (up ). For the third quarter of 2022, the company did not report a credit loss expense, and reported net charge-offs of $2.9 million . This compares to no credit loss expense and net loan charge-offs of $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and no credit loss expense and net loan charge-offs of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.38 percent at September 30, 2022 , compared to 1.43 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and 1.58 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Non-accrual loans were $29.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to $35.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and $57.1 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.87 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13733614. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $52.9 billion in assets at September 30, 2022. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). These may include statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.

Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.

Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.

Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.

Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.

Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.

Changes in our liquidity position.

Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.

The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.

Changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits.

Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.

Technological changes.

The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.

Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.

Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.

Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.

Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.

The soundness of other financial institutions.

Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.

Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.

Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.

Political instability.

Acts of God or of war or terrorism.

The potential impact of climate change.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.

The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.

The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.

The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.

Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may continue to be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, including the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, terrorism or other geopolitical events.

Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2022

2021

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 355,547

$ 288,208

$ 249,071

$ 240,708

$ 246,122 Net interest income (1) 379,518

311,377

272,194

264,049

269,321 Credit loss expense —

—

—

—

— Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 38,552

37,776

38,656

38,425

37,381 Service charges on deposit accounts 22,960

23,870

22,740

22,234

21,216 Insurance commissions and fees 13,152

11,776

16,608

11,714

11,748 Interchange and card transaction fees 4,614

4,911

4,226

4,237

4,490 Other charges, commissions and fees 11,095

9,887

9,627

10,107

9,785 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions —

—

—

69

— Other 9,448

9,707

9,533

22,270

8,569 Total non-interest income 99,821

97,927

101,390

109,056

93,189



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 127,189

116,881

111,329

105,541

99,463 Employee benefits 21,680

20,733

24,220

19,189

21,576 Net occupancy 28,133

28,379

27,411

27,435

27,208 Technology, furniture and equipment 30,781

29,921

29,157

28,230

28,494 Deposit insurance 4,279

3,724

3,633

3,339

3,088 Intangible amortization 103

131

146

153

157 Other 45,733

46,578

42,836

54,708

38,017 Total non-interest expense 257,898

246,347

238,732

238,595

218,003 Income before income taxes 197,470

139,788

111,729

111,169

121,308 Income taxes 27,710

20,674

12,627

10,148

13,333 Net income 169,760

119,114

99,102

101,021

107,975 Preferred stock dividends 1,668

1,669

1,669

1,669

1,668 Net income available to common shareholders $ 168,092

$ 117,445

$ 97,433

$ 99,352

$ 106,307



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 2.60

$ 1.82

$ 1.51

$ 1.54

$ 1.66 Earnings per common share - diluted 2.59

1.81

1.50

1.54

1.65 Cash dividends per common share 0.87

0.75

0.75

0.75

0.75 Book value per common share at end of quarter 41.53

49.93

56.65

67.11

66.39



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 64,211

64,123

64,094

63,986

63,668 Weighted-average common shares - basic 64,158

64,113

64,051

63,879

63,652 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 343

354

410

462

445 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,501

64,467

64,461

64,341

64,097



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.27 %

0.92 %

0.79 %

0.81 %

0.90 % Return on average common equity 20.13

13.88

9.58

9.26

9.87 Net interest income to average earning assets 3.01

2.56

2.33

2.31

2.47



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2022





2021

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 16,823

$ 16,674

$ 16,386

$ 15,984

$ 16,189 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program 16,752

16,531

16,084

15,391

14,824 Earning assets 49,062

47,880

47,339

46,008

43,980 Total assets 52,383

51,088

50,323

48,897

46,774 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 18,511

18,355

17,961

17,885

16,999 Interest-bearing deposits 27,292

26,371

25,001

23,142

22,117 Total deposits 45,803

44,726

42,962

41,027

39,116 Shareholders' equity 3,459

3,540

4,270

4,400

4,417



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 16,951

$ 16,736

$ 16,543

$ 16,336

$ 15,833 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program 16,900

16,644

16,335

15,908

15,005 Earning assets 49,517

48,404

48,107

48,063

44,964 Goodwill and intangible assets 655

656

656

656

656 Total assets 52,946

51,785

51,296

50,878

47,860 Total deposits 46,560

45,602

44,431

42,696

39,613 Shareholders' equity 2,812

3,347

3,776

4,440

4,372 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 4,341

4,221

4,148

4,092

4,022



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans: $ 234,315

$ 239,632

$ 246,835

$ 248,666

$ 250,150 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.38 %

1.43 %

1.49 %

1.52 %

1.58 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 2,854

$ 2,807

$ 6,295

$ 2,789

$ 2,115 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.07 %

0.07 %

0.16 %

0.07 %

0.05 %



















Non-accrual loans: $ 29,904

$ 35,125

$ 48,966

$ 53,713

$ 57,055 As a percentage of total loans 0.18 %

0.21 %

0.30 %

0.33 %

0.36 % As a percentage of total assets 0.06

0.07

0.10

0.11

0.12



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 12.74 %

12.64 %

12.78 %

13.13 %

13.42 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.26

13.17

13.32

13.70

14.01 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.80

14.75

14.97

15.45

15.90 Leverage Ratio 7.09

7.03

7.08

7.34

7.52 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 5.31

6.46

7.36

8.73

9.14 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 6.60

6.93

8.48

9.00

9.44



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)













Nine Months Ended













September 30,













2022

2021 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income











$ 892,826

$ 744,159 Net interest income (1)











963,089

813,266 Credit loss expense











—

63 Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees











114,984

110,569 Service charges on deposit accounts











69,570

61,058 Insurance commissions and fees











41,536

39,834 Interchange and card transaction fees











13,751

13,224 Other charges, commissions and fees











30,609

26,729 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions











—

— Other











28,688

26,258 Total non-interest income











299,138

277,672



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages











355,399

289,956 Employee benefits











66,633

62,840 Net occupancy











83,923

79,909 Technology, furniture and equipment











89,859

84,508 Deposit insurance











11,636

8,893 Intangible amortization











380

544 Other











135,147

116,749 Total non-interest expense











742,977

643,399 Income before income taxes











448,987

378,369 Income taxes











61,011

36,311 Net income











387,976

342,058 Preferred stock dividends











5,006

5,488 Net income available to common shareholders











$ 382,970

$ 336,570



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic











$ 5.92

$ 5.25 Earnings per common share - diluted











5.90

5.22 Cash dividends per common share











2.37

2.19 Book value per common share at end of quarter











41.53

66.39



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares











64,211

63,668 Weighted-average common shares - basic











64,108

63,523 Dilutive effect of stock compensation











369

489 Weighted-average common shares - diluted











64,477

64,012



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets











1.00 %

1.00 % Return on average common equity











14.19

10.72 Net interest income to average earning assets











2.64

2.61



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)















As of or for the













Nine Months Ended













September 30,













2022

2021 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans











$ 16,630

$ 17,034 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program











16,458

14,758 Earning assets











48,100

42,249 Total assets











51,276

45,004 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits











18,277

16,262 Interest-bearing deposits











26,230

21,350 Total deposits











44,507

37,612 Shareholders' equity











3,753

4,345



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans











$ 16,951

$ 15,833 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program











16,900

15,005 Earning assets











49,517

44,964 Goodwill and intangible assets











655

656 Total assets











52,946

47,860 Total deposits











46,560

39,613 Shareholders' equity











2,812

4,372 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)











4,341

4,022



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans:











$ 234,315

$ 250,150 As a percentage of period-end loans











1.38 %

1.58 %



















Net charge-offs:











11,956

5,625 Annualized as a percentage of average loans











0.10 %

0.04 %



















Non-accrual loans:











$ 29,904

$ 57,055 As a percentage of total loans











0.18 %

0.36 % As a percentage of total assets











0.06

0.12



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











12.74 %

13.42 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











13.26

14.01 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio











14.80

15.90 Leverage Ratio











7.09

7.52 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)











5.31

9.14 Equity to Assets Ratio (average)











7.32

9.65



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2022

2021

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits 2.27 %

0.80 %

0.18 %

0.15 %

0.15 % Federal funds sold 2.44

1.26

0.37

0.22

0.48 Resell agreements 2.39

1.32

0.27

0.25

0.29 Securities 2.94

2.87

2.88

3.08

3.35 Loans, net of unearned discounts 4.89

4.04

3.74

3.89

4.16 Total earning assets 3.43

2.71

2.39

2.36

2.53



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking 0.07

0.04

0.01

0.01

0.01 Money market deposit accounts 1.08

0.35

0.12

0.11

0.10 Time accounts 0.99

0.64

0.29

0.21

0.24 Total interest-bearing deposits 0.62

0.22

0.08

0.07

0.07



















Total deposits 0.37

0.13

0.05

0.04

0.04



















Federal funds purchased 2.33

0.84

0.17

0.12

0.13 Repurchase agreements 1.50

0.41

0.10

0.10

0.11 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 3.77

2.51

1.90

1.81

1.85 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 4.69

4.69

4.69

4.70

4.70 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.71

0.26

0.11

0.10

0.10



















Net interest spread 2.72

2.45

2.28

2.26

2.43 Net interest income to total average earning assets 3.01

2.56

2.33

2.31

2.47



















AVERAGE BALANCES

















($ in millions)

















Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 12,776

$ 13,041

$ 13,766

$ 15,549

$ 15,278 Federal funds sold 51

31

14

31

2 Resell agreements 10

3

6

8

8 Securities 19,402

18,130

17,166

14,436

12,503 Loans, net of unearned discount 16,823

16,674

16,386

15,984

16,189 Total earning assets $ 49,062

$ 47,880

$ 47,339

$ 46,008

$ 43,980



















Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking $ 12,235

$ 12,336

$ 11,954

$ 11,205

$ 10,910 Money market deposit accounts 13,466

12,608

11,859

10,823

10,086 Time accounts 1,591

1,427

1,187

1,114

1,121 Total interest-bearing deposits 27,292

26,371

25,001

23,142

22,117



















Total deposits 45,803

44,726

42,962

41,027

39,116



















Federal funds purchased 42

36

28

27

27 Repurchase agreements 1,960

1,743

2,052

2,368

2,188 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123

123

123

126

137 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 99

99

99

99

99 Total interest-bearing funds $ 29,516

$ 28,372

$ 27,302

$ 25,762

$ 24,568



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

