Cultivators at Trade Roots have chosen Revolution Micro's LED technology for their premiere craft cannabis facility

ATLANTA, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As cannabis legalization sweeps the nation, creative and powerful minds are beginning to pour into the industry, resulting in an explosion of new and exciting cultivation methods, strains, experiences, and ways to enjoy the plant. Carl Giannone, co-founder of Trade Roots, is striving to create an entirely new experience for cannabis enthusiasts who visit the Massachusetts dispensary. The gorgeous interior's millwork was designed by a local craftsman, the walls adorned by fine art, and the main feature; a large picture window into an active flower room that Trade Roots hopes will allow customers have a view into the process.

In addition to a beautiful atmosphere, the company is also striving to produce eco-friendly, high quality cannabis. Co-founder Jesse Pitts defined craft as "doing all the right things, even if no one will see it." Their facility truly embodies this philosophy, and the company has put several advanced methods in place, such as a new design for a water recycling process that purifies and recycles 80% of the facility's used water with no lasting byproducts.

The company has also chosen to use programmable spectrum Avici LEDs for their facility. The Avici 1150w LED is the longest lasting horticulture LED on the market, with a lifespan three times higher than industry average and a programmable spectrum to keep up to date with new advancements in cultivation science. It can be fine tuned to target and enhance phytochemical development for unique terpene and flavor profiles, and can change seasons at the touch of a button. It's long life and flexibility make it not only the most eco-friendly option, but also the top choice for cultivators looking to hone their craft.

"When you have a team like Rev Micro it is no surprise that their lighting is on another level. After one phone call with Greg I knew I found something special. The Avici's versatile abilities were an outlier to the main stream but it was the company that I wanted to work with. The Avici is not just a light, it is a combination of hard science, passion, and intuition backed by amazing customer service and support," says Jesse Pitts in a recent interview.

With an opening anticipated in the fall, the Trade Roots dispensary is ready to sell cannabis that drives innovation, and supports the environment and local community.

